SEEDS -- Calling all high school communicators, we need you

Communication – the art and area of expertise that never ceases to be necessary in societies yesterday, today, and forever. Right now, more than ever, “content is king” and creators are needed. There is nothing more inspiring than seeing the next generation find a love for all the storytelling mediums that exist – everything from news writing, to photography, social media, corporate communications and more. Stories rule and they need tellers!

That’s why I am so excited to share news from the Nebraska Press Women (NPW) High School contest director, Sherry Thompson, that the 2023 NPW/National Federation of Press Women (NFPW) high school competition is now open. February 8, 2023 is the deadline to enter, so the time is now to let the talented, young communicators and journalism advisors in your network know to let them start planning. Newspapers and other news outlets that publish work by students can enter the contest too and students may also enter individually. There are a host of options that fit an array of creative talents.

In the 2022 contest, Westside High School in Omaha won the sweepstakes award and Marian High School placed runner up. Students from 13 schools won individual awards in the areas of news, opinion and column writing, photography, graphic and page design, video production, radio, and television broadcasting as well as yearbook. There are a total of 23 categories in the contest and hundreds of students entered last year.

It would be great to increase entries from across Nebraska, from diverse backgrounds, to showcase a host of talents from across rural and urban areas. I am certain the number of entries could rise to the thousands, as I watch many young people in my rural area alone who demonstrate incredible acumen in journalism and related subjects.

Thompson explained, “Entries are judged by communications professionals, with constructive feedback provided on each entry. The statewide contest is open to both male and female students across the state. Students compete with other outstanding communicators in their quest for excellence.”

“All winners receive certificates and are recognized at NPW’s spring conference luncheon. The school receiving the sweepstakes award receives a trophy and a cash reward for its journalism department,” she went on. “First-place winners in each category advance to the NFPW’s national contest. This is the only national competition for high school journalists. All national winners receive a certificate.”

It's important to note that all 2023 contest entries must have been published, e-published, broadcast or issued between Feb. 1, 2022, and Jan. 31, 2023. The state entry fee for the contest is $5 per entry with entries submitted electronically. The entry deadline is noon on Feb. 8, 2023.

Find out more about the high school contest at: nebraskapresswomen.org. Additional details about the contest, including the category descriptions and entry information, are included on the Nebraska Press Women website, www.nebraskapresswomen.org. Just look under the contest tab and click on high school to find out more. For more information on the state contest, you can also contact Sherry Thompson at sherrythompson@cox.net.

Last year, Nebraska students won 12 awards in the national 2022 contest. I love it! I would also love to see that number double and even triple next year. Remember the deadline is noon on Wednesday, Feb. 8. It’s also noteworthy that the NFPW contest is endorsed by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Dow Jones announces first-place winners and promotes the competition in its publication distributed to journalism advisers across the nation, giving students and their teachers/advisers local and nationwide recognition.

Nebraska youth needs their talents elevated to the national spotlight. I can’t wait to see the winners next year and hope they include young people in your network of family and friends. Thank you for your consideration!