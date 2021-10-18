Seeds -- Building community addresses food security

“The community around families can make the biggest difference and in that is the need for people to know and admit the problem exists,” Owens went on. “Sometimes our biggest barrier at the coalition is there are well-intentioned people who will say there is not poverty in York County. Poverty can look like many things. It can be a mom working 60-hours a week scared to ask for extra help. It’s a family that thought everything was under control and then was put down with COVID for a month and depleted their savings. Poverty is so many things, sometimes it can even be generational.”

“That’s where community becomes so important,” Owens went on. “People are often disconnected and simply don’t have the support they need in this culture. It takes a lot to live. Look at even the cost of childcare for a family. Oftentimes families can’t justify two incomes when one is going entirely to childcare. We have to understand what people are facing.”

“People come to us, and they often do not have a network around them in their day to day lives,” he further explained. “We want to help them find their network and thread services together so they can make more community connections. If a neighbor knows a family is struggling, they can offer a meal one night a week to help things stretch the rest of the week. We just want to create more understanding and connectedness amongst neighbors.”