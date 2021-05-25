Seeds -- Blue collar

You learn about people in these professions, working side-by-side with your hands and heads cooperating to achieve a common effort. I’ll never forget the gal about my age who didn’t have the chance to attend college like I had. “Status and money don’t mean you’ve got any class,” she said as we wiped down tables and stacked chairs one night. She was right.

As I made my way through the workforce, regardless of where my writing and communications landed, the blue-collar group was the reason any of us had employment. At the large seed company where I worked at, the production plants were my favorite. A multi-billion-dollar industry that would crumble without the backs of junior high detasselers and the ambitious crew bagging seed, sorting seed, and planting the research farms with dreams of a farm of their own one day. I recall an employee meeting where a woman asked if she could be home for their child’s birthday after missing it for several years during the busy harvest season. Those kinds of sacrifices are expected and accepted by blue collars and you won’t see them complaining. You will, however, see them heading to work each day.