Seeds -- Blue collar

In the early 1920s, a newspaper in Iowa used the phrase “blue collar” for the first time. Yet men and women all over the nation and world were working class heroes far before the phrase was coined and will be long after. In fact, none of us would be living the lives we do without the resilience and work ethic behind many a “blue collar.”
The “working class” became the “essential class” during this pandemic. They always had been essential, but a new phrase was inspired. While some panicked and stocked up on toilet paper, many of these blue collars didn’t blink an eye, got in the truck, car, bike or walked down the street and headed to work. I have great admiration for this type of work and the people fulfilling these vital roles for society.
One of my favorite jobs was waitressing. I started during college and continued after I graduated when I headed to my first post-collegiate position at the York News-Times. I waitressed on the weekends and wrote during the week. I had rent and other bills to pay. I was raised in a home where cash was considered the only real legal form of tender. Credit was too risky. Cash was king.
I value those days surrounded by women and men with loads of invaluable common sense and get-up and go! To this day, I love to walk. If you’re a waitress, you know what I am talking about – we walk and sometimes run when we do things like accidentally dump a pitcher of iced tea on an unsuspecting guest or start the coffee makers with no pots underneath.
You learn about people in these professions, working side-by-side with your hands and heads cooperating to achieve a common effort. I’ll never forget the gal about my age who didn’t have the chance to attend college like I had. “Status and money don’t mean you’ve got any class,” she said as we wiped down tables and stacked chairs one night. She was right.
As I made my way through the workforce, regardless of where my writing and communications landed, the blue-collar group was the reason any of us had employment. At the large seed company where I worked at, the production plants were my favorite. A multi-billion-dollar industry that would crumble without the backs of junior high detasselers and the ambitious crew bagging seed, sorting seed, and planting the research farms with dreams of a farm of their own one day. I recall an employee meeting where a woman asked if she could be home for their child’s birthday after missing it for several years during the busy harvest season. Those kinds of sacrifices are expected and accepted by blue collars and you won’t see them complaining. You will, however, see them heading to work each day.
From the mechanics who keep America and the world rolling, to the now high-tech jobs paying community college graduates six figures a year, the blue collar is indeed the essential worker of this time and all time. Yes, a blue collar is an esteemed collar to wear. It’s the group moving all of this forward. It’s the group that kept trucking, cleaning, fixing, serving food, building, saving lives, caring for the elderly, and just plain surviving throughout this pandemic. They do it because they have to and because they can.