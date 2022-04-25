Seeds -- Blowing soil

Driving home from softball practice in a dust storm, I watched as Caroline rubbed tiny specks of the ballfield from her eyes.

“What in the world was that all about?” she asked in frustration, looking up at me, windblown and tired.

“Exactly,” I said, staring straight ahead as I carefully drove 35 miles per hour through clouds of blowing soil. “What is this?”

The recent winds combined with extremely dry weather, have me thinking about the farming groups and articles I follow where people convene and share ideas. Farmer Gregory Lee Keller is one of those producers who recently shared posts on a Facebook page called, “Everything Cover Crops.” The post said, “Back in Platte County Nebraska, winds blowing 60 mph again, cover crops pay.” Another post said, “West side of Monroe HWY 22 looking west. All the fields are tilled black. Wind is 50 to 65 mph. That’s all topsoil (blowing around).”

A video Keller took showed what many of us witnessed throughout the past few weeks and his voice speaking through the fierce wind gusts saying, “Platte County Nebraska, winds blowing at 60 miles an hour. You can see a neighbor’s fields . . . wind is coming right down the valley over there . . . I’ll turn around (turned his camera from blowing fields to his own field). There’s my rye . . . cover crops are great.”

When Keller turned his camera around, even the roughness of the video didn’t hide the fact that the scene he was capturing didn’t lie. His field with cover crops was nearly clear of dust as the plants held his soil assets in place.

I enjoy watching resources like these where farmers share ideas and practices working for them. There are always those in the group who are absolutely against learning anything new, but I believe there are many others who ask questions and sincerely want to know more. There are also members of the public who join these groups to find out why these types of weather occurrences cause driving to be impaired. They simply want to learn about agriculture.

I have a strong hunch that all farmers are extremely passionate about growing plants. I watch them working hard preparing to do this from one season to the next. I also have a strong feeling that famers want to be innovative and try new things. I see them peruse farm magazines and Twitter for the next sort of equipment and technology.

What is not new, however, are the attributes of farming that actually make a farm successful – the soil and fresh water we need to protect. Science Daily on March 16, 2022, shared a report estimating the Midwest has lost 57.6 billion metric tons of topsoil since U.S. farmers began tilling, “A new study in the journal Earth’s Future led by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, shows that since Euro-American settlement approximately 160 years ago, agricultural fields in the midwestern U.S. have lost, on average, two millimeters of soil per year. This is nearly double the rate of erosion that the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) considers sustainable. Furthermore, USDA estimates of erosion are between three and eight times lower than the figures reported in the study. Finally, the study’s authors conclude that plowing, rather than the work of wind and water, is the major culprit.”

Many of us have heard the Paul Harvey quote, “Man – despite his artistic pretensions, his sophistication, and his many accomplishments – owes his existence to a six-inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains.”

Harvey is right. It all begins and ends in diverse soils across the world, as diverse as people are, the plants we eat, and the livestock and animals that eat the plants. The good news is, we can actively reverse what we have lost by sharing a better way and learning from each other. We may not be able to stop ballfield dust from blowing around bases, but we can always have fun learning new and better practices to protect our soil resources for the next generation and generations to come.