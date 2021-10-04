Seeds -- Be a quitter

Hello, if you’re reading this, maybe you’re human like me, and you’re thinking of what’s really important to you. It may seem like that most important thing, person, place, or idea, is shoved in the back of your head right now, but really, it’s the most important thing and it’s probably what you really want to be doing. (If you’re like me a lot of times, you aren’t pursuing that most important thing). So, this week, I declare – be a quitter!
Don’t beat yourself up if life is pummeling you right now and you just can’t squeeze out of obligations that pile onto all our lives. But maybe, just maybe, go ahead and take a little step in the direction you want. I don’t know what step you need to take, but take it – even an itty bitty one. Yep, recently in the midst of the race of life, I realized that quitting parts of the race is actually helping me reach the destination I really want to reach. I can’t tell you what you need to quit, I just thought maybe someone else this week needed to hear that message. So here I am saying, “quit it!” Do something you really want to do. Small things can be big things. Here are some small things I was able to fit in now, because I quit doing something else. They are small, but they are big to me!
I am spending more time with my sister Jenny. We’re doing goofy stuff. For example, I’ve been saving cool whip tubs and various plastic containers. I painted them with gold spray paint. We’re going to make something ridiculous out of them for fall.
I reconnected with my cousin Amy; I haven’t seen her since we were little kids running around the Gonnerman reunion. We just agreed it needed to happen, so we made it happen!
I scheduled a homemade runza-making date with a friend of mine. I thought to myself, “Liz makes great baked items and I bet she could make the dough and I could provide the hamburger and we could chop up some cabbage and get together and make them.” So many positives here – I don’t really handle making dough well and I won’t have to! Yay! The kids have never helped make runzas (a fond memory I have from growing up with Grandma Ruth Heine) – and both our families will end up with lots of runzas to eat fresh for supper that night and have some extras in the freezer too.
What else? Let’s see. I am scheduling lunches and coffees with new friends and old friends. I just ask, if it works or not, no sweat. I am jus reaching out. It’s fun!
I took the family over to a friend from my old Epworth Village days. I missed seeing Tammy and her husband Ray. They were such awesome volunteers. I had coffee with Marcia that I worked with at Epworth and the York News-Times too. It was just fun to catch up.
On that theme of things, I was also in Lincoln one day and thought to myself, “I should get caught up with Jenny from the old News-Times days.” So, I texted her and it was her first day back to working at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL). She had been working from home and was actually at UNL that day. Yay! I am so glad I asked. We had Chinese at the student union. It was great.
I had coffee with my friend Rebecca and heard about her family’s trip driving across the country. I loved it. They had some grand adventures. Rebecca is our pastor’s wife. I think pastors’ wives need more coffees with friends. They play an incredible role in our lives.
I took some time to just sit at the kitchen table at our farm too. I just sat. I didn’t need to be doing anything. I just held my cup of coffee and looked up at the pictures of family all around. I looked out at the great expanse outside the window, and thought, “What’s next around here?”
I am the next around “here.” You are the next around your “here” too. I don’t know what you need to quit to make room for something better. I just know I needed to quit some things to make more time for things important to me. If you need to quit something, you can too. If not, that’s great. You’ve figured out your priorities. I am celebrating our freedom to be a quitter today. I hope you can too. Have a great rest of the week!