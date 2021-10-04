Seeds -- Be a quitter

Hello, if you’re reading this, maybe you’re human like me, and you’re thinking of what’s really important to you. It may seem like that most important thing, person, place, or idea, is shoved in the back of your head right now, but really, it’s the most important thing and it’s probably what you really want to be doing. (If you’re like me a lot of times, you aren’t pursuing that most important thing). So, this week, I declare – be a quitter!

Don’t beat yourself up if life is pummeling you right now and you just can’t squeeze out of obligations that pile onto all our lives. But maybe, just maybe, go ahead and take a little step in the direction you want. I don’t know what step you need to take, but take it – even an itty bitty one. Yep, recently in the midst of the race of life, I realized that quitting parts of the race is actually helping me reach the destination I really want to reach. I can’t tell you what you need to quit, I just thought maybe someone else this week needed to hear that message. So here I am saying, “quit it!” Do something you really want to do. Small things can be big things. Here are some small things I was able to fit in now, because I quit doing something else. They are small, but they are big to me!