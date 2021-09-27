Seeds -- Autumn lets it go

If I could relay anything to the future generations, it would be to take your life a little more like autumn. It will straighten you out if you do so. Wait and see. Because that’s what autumn does. She waits and she sees.
She’s the season to sit back and watch. She’s done her spring and summer work. She has sweat bullets under the humid haze. It has been a dry summer too, so she’s covered in dust. Her leaves are rustling and bustling. She has had enough of the heat.
Autumn is the shake it off season. She knows how this all goes. She’s dressed and undressed for thousands upon thousands of years. She knows the drill. The hot, morning dew changes her mood into a crisp, clear, and cool head.
Autumn has changed her clothes overnight – she’s regal in her subdued garb. Golds, earthy browns, dusk colors, rust colors – they are the colors of endings that make us feel closer to the deeper meaning of it all. We are reminded to sit back and watch time gradually fall from the trees.
I like the contrasts of fall. The shadows have deeper slants. The sun glows differently than it beams in the summer. It basks and bathes us. We reach a little further for it. Like waving to a ship sailing to equatorial seas. We know the bathing beauties will be back. But the summer fun is a setting autumn sun now. It’s okay. The party has to be over sometime.
Facing another autumn is like facing the true meaning of life in one season. Autumn is where reality sets in. Some scurry away for the winter. Some of us would like to as our bones age more. But many of us have sealed up the doors a few times before. We know how to handle the brutal cold. We know that life doesn’t always love us and warm us the way we’d like it to – sometimes we are the unloved, other times the unloving. Sometimes it’s a beautiful day in the fall. Sometimes it’s a blizzard. Most of the time it’s in-between.
Autumn calms us down to think about what we know and what we have left to learn. Yes, I used to fall for fall. But now it’s less a silly love affair with pumpkin spice and more a feeling, just glad to be here, glad to have made it, thankful the children are still close and growing within reach.
My branches, not unlike those autumn trees, are not quite as nimble as they once were. New shades have arrived in the strands of my hair. My children start to dream of lives away from their roots. I feel the pangs of time passing by too quickly in my womb.
I wonder if sister trees feel that as they age and grow more rings. I think they do. I feel that they do. Autumn is all about the feeling of it all.
Are there more falling stars in the fall? I think so. Maybe it’s not that there are more, I think it’s maybe just the season I look up more. October skies are just around the corner, the month of my birth, my mother’s birth, and many of my close friends. We are called the balancers, I guess. I wonder though if I am but an imbalance most days. But, autumn, she tells me it’s okay.
It is okay. I think that is what I would relay most to the younger ones. I’m in the middle now – 44. Maybe I’ll live to 88, maybe more, maybe less. We’ll see. It’s the season of seeing. It’s knowing we’ll always have something to endure around the bend. But let’s not trouble ourselves with that today. No, let’s just sit with autumn and watch her fall all around us and do what she does best, know when to end so she can graciously usher the next season in.
We’ve been here before, we’ll most likely be here again. We do what we do with autumn. She knows. She’s been passed through before. It’s what she does – ends something. She’s just telling us to rest for just a bit and – let it go.