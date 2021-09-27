Seeds -- Autumn lets it go

Facing another autumn is like facing the true meaning of life in one season. Autumn is where reality sets in. Some scurry away for the winter. Some of us would like to as our bones age more. But many of us have sealed up the doors a few times before. We know how to handle the brutal cold. We know that life doesn’t always love us and warm us the way we’d like it to – sometimes we are the unloved, other times the unloving. Sometimes it’s a beautiful day in the fall. Sometimes it’s a blizzard. Most of the time it’s in-between.

Autumn calms us down to think about what we know and what we have left to learn. Yes, I used to fall for fall. But now it’s less a silly love affair with pumpkin spice and more a feeling, just glad to be here, glad to have made it, thankful the children are still close and growing within reach.

My branches, not unlike those autumn trees, are not quite as nimble as they once were. New shades have arrived in the strands of my hair. My children start to dream of lives away from their roots. I feel the pangs of time passing by too quickly in my womb.

I wonder if sister trees feel that as they age and grow more rings. I think they do. I feel that they do. Autumn is all about the feeling of it all.