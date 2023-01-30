Seeds -- All things science for ag microbiologist

When Stephanie Wootton was growing up, she had an avid desire to learn everything she could about science. “I would have my mom record wildlife shows from Animal Planet and Discovery Channel on VHS and check out the Planet Earth series on DVD from the library. I was always interested in anything and everything science related.”

Wootton serves as the soil health supervisor and microbiology lead at Ward Laboratories based out of Kearney. She is proof there is a lot of diversity and opportunity for students interested in science fields in the realm of agriculture.

“In school, all of the science teachers I had did a great job of keeping me interested in science. My undergrad degree was in biology. Marine biology was my first choice, but obviously that’s not really an option when you want to continue living in the Midwest. Once marine biology was out the window, I knew human biology was also not a top contender. So, the next logical choice living in the Midwest was something to do with agriculture.”

Wootton earned her B.S. in Biology and M.S. in Industrial Microbiology from South Dakota State University (SDSU). Her graduate research was geared towards the feed and ethanol industry, “My thesis title was, Increasing Accumulation of Glyceollins in Soybeans via Optimization of the Fungal Incubation Process. The gist of it was starting with a soybean’s natural ability to produce glyceollins in response to environmental stressors. Glyceollins essentially work as an inhibitor of fungal pathogens for the plant, serving as a type of phytochemical. The goal of the project, which was in its very early stages, was taking soybeans that produce the most glyceollin and using those as a natural antimicrobial additive to livestock feed.”

She started at Ward’s with a role in the feed department helping customers understand results of mold and mycotoxin tests. “Mold and mycotoxin results can be an important tool for producers when trying to determine the cause of issues such as feed refusal by livestock or worse – when dealing with sick or dying livestock. Many mycotoxins, such as aflatoxin, are also regulated and monitored in feeds and animal products by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) due to their toxicity to both humans and animals.”

The next thing Wootton began working on at Ward’s was transitioning the lab to new methods for conducting PLFA testing (Phospholipid Fatty Acids) in the soil health department. “PLFA testing is a great way to get an idea of the living microbial biomass in soil by letting us see what functional groups are, or are not, present using different biomarkers. A PLFA test will give you an idea of what your soil microbial community was up to at the time of sampling.

“The next big project I worked on was nematode testing,” she noted. “Testing of the soil to identify what nematodes are present, soybean cysts testing which gives a count of soybean cyst eggs present in soybean soils, and root testing which identifies nematodes present in plant roots. Customers are interested in these results to help them determine what problems they may be having due to nematode activity. This helps them identify the best course of action and also helps them see if their treatment is working. Outside of testing crop soils for nematodes, we also see a lot of interest in testing turf soils. Turf soils are the ideal type of soil and environment for many parasitic nematodes to thrive in.”

Most recently, Wootton took on the role of soil health supervisor. The Soil Health Assessment (SHA) at Ward Labs measures the biological, chemical, and physical properties of soil. They do so by combining the latest in soil fertility and soil health into a single test. This helps farmers and ranchers to measure and manage the health of the soil.

Wootton’s love of science and learning about all living things is what keeps her going in all aspects of her life. From watching Planet Earth as a child, to helping the earth be a better place through her work at Ward Labs today, she can’t wait to see what the future holds. Wootton is proof there are many opportunities for young people from all walks of life with a passion for science to apply those skills in the field of agriculture.