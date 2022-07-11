Seeds -- A southern-style passion for cattle

Ben Busby’s story begins on a dairy farm outside of Mobile, Ala. Now he pursues his southern-style passion for cattle outside of Repton, Ala., “My dad worked on my grandad’s dairy. A disease killed their dairy cows, and they were hauling them out by the semi loads.”

“When my brother and I came along, my dad got into the beef cow business, and we had a commercial herd. We grew up with the benefit of cutting hay and working on a beef cattle farm. The cows started as a hobby, but they wound up putting my brother and myself through college. We both went to Auburn University.”

“Dad eventually sold out to a neighbor when the cattle market went high,” he went on. “Then, after I married my wife Lindsey, I told my dad, ‘I think I am going to get a few cows.’ Dad said, ‘Well, I have been thinking about getting some too. If you are going to get some, I will get some.’ I bought 10 commercial cows at the time. A year later dad said, ‘Why don’t we get into the registered business and raise some SimAngus™. It takes as much money to feed a sorry cow as it does a good cow.’ Now we raise nearly 100 percent SimAngus and run a few hundred cows.”

Busby said his dad likes raising the bulls and he enjoys running the bulls and raising females, “It all comes together. Ever since we got into the registered stuff, I have just kind of grown deeper in love with it and got certified to artificially inseminate. I knew the love for it was there – it was just the matter of finding the niche and which way to go with it.”

Running cattle is different for people in various regions of the country. Busby said last year his area received around 100 inches of rainfall which is typical of the location, “Our landscape in the northern part of our county is kind of hilly, but down to the southern end of the county there are a lot of cotton and peanuts and more people planting corn now. Where I am at, it’s flat for the most part, with rolling hills – hills where you can raise cattle and grow crops. They are not steep by any means. On the south end of the county, it’s as flat as a pancake. There are a lot of pine trees, and the timber industry is big down here. We have pine trees everywhere.”

Busby noted that it rains nearly every evening during the summer, especially July and August. When compared to more Midwest and areas further north he said, “Our best grass is not as good as you all’s worst grass because ours fills up with water. Those cows have to consume a lot of grass to get something out of it. It has a lot of moisture in it.”

When it comes to other challenges he added, “Our biggest predator problem are probably the coyotes. We have black bear in the area, and I have heard people say they have seen them in pastures, but no one has lost any cattle to bears that I know of. We do lose cattle to coyotes though. The coyotes and heat are the biggest challenges. The heat is relentless – our heat, this time of year, will hit 101, 102 or 103 degrees and the humidity can be around 65 to 98 percent. It feels like someone throws a wet towel on you in the morning when you walk outside.”

When it comes to winters, Busby noted, “I would say a tough winter for us would be 20 to 25 degrees for two weeks in a row. The average winter for us is usually around late December and through January. It will get around 30 degrees in the morning and up to 60 degrees during the day.”

The busy Busby family’s other endeavor is owning and operating Southern Farm and Supply based out of Monroeville, Ala., just about 20 miles away from their farm and ranch near Repton, “I was working construction for years and traveling all over the place. I told my wife, ‘I think I want to do something different. There is a local feed store in town and the guy asked me if I wanted to buy it and I wanted to talk to you before I move forward.’”

“My passion is cattle,” he said in closing. “Whatever your passion is, you have to keep pushing because times are not always going to be good. You have to take the good with the bad. Right now, we are in a bad time. But it’s the cards we are being dealt. We have to do what we have to do to push through, carry on, and keep going. I can’t quit because it is what I love. It would be crazy to give up that easy. The rope is getting shorter. Still, if we can hold on, I think it’s going to get better. We just have to tough it out.”