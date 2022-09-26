Seeds -- A solar project and civil discourse

What feels like a David and Goliath type scenario to some can seem like the best opportunity under the sun for others. This nothing new under the sun story is about a potential solar project being discussed in the McCool Junction area. It’s also a case study about communication in rural areas, the sometimes “agville” unresponsiveness that can arise and everything in between.

The in between is where the chasm of problems and solutions exist. I care about the people involved on both sides of this debate and one of my friends is caught in the middle in her professional position. She’s not complaining. However, we did have a constructive visit the other day and I told her I was going to write about it. Because I am a communications professional and puzzles like these are what drove me to pursue writing countless stories addressing a multitude of scenarios – everything from corporate ag, to underdog ag, and all the diversity in-between. So, let’s start with those diverse lenses. I have a farmer friend in another state, that happens to be a Native American, or Indigenous farmer. He was celebrating on his farm the other day because he was putting in a solar-powered water system in one of his fields. I thought, “How cool is that?” I also thought, “How cool is that?” when I visited a farmer and rancher friend I know in Nebraska who has his own small solar company, installing all sorts of solar contraptions for his neighbors and friends.

That’s right, solar is everywhere and has been a long time, all the way back to when God made the sun. In agriculture, you can find solar technology running cattle waterers and moving pivots. There’s even solar technology attached to some windmills. We all know solar can be installed on homes too. Again, really cool.

Back to McCool. We have the solar "Davids” of the world and their small businesses putting solar up here and there and then we have the “Goliaths” of the world rolling into town. A lot of times the old, belligerent guard has their minds made up about the “new guys and gals” far before they get there. Then communication shuts down. I get it. I have shut down before. But I have also experienced the joy and success that can come when we rise above our opinions for a moment and – learn. Especially when we’re elected to do so. That’s why not returning calls or not answering emails, just isn’t acceptable when constituents have questions. Then there’s the awkward, immature stuff of being at events and people not waving at one another anymore.

So yes, there’s this opportunity in McCool and when I researched it at first glance, I saw a few private landowners on a video, very able to communicate what they thought the benefits of the project were. They have land they own and want to do something with it. On the other side of the coin are some questions, and a lot of those have to do with fear and change. I understand. I have questions too. I love the livestock grazing idea the solar project proposes. I also think it’s brilliant to add pollinator habitats to the mix. But I also know, livestock especially, take management. How will the materials used hold up? How do the panels hold up to hail? How bought into the community are corporate owners? All of these questions have answers. Thoughtful answers are far different than slinging shallow opinions around and bullying people.

Corn has more than its fair share of defenders and one project like this isn’t going to impact corn’s hold on commodity agriculture. Ask my Indigenous farmer friend how it feels to have a multitude of genetic variations of thousands of years of corn varieties pushed out for a very few. More importantly, ask him when it’s your entire culture being pushed out. Who was the “Goliath” in that story?

Last I checked, the total area of farmland in the United States is around 895 million acres. At issue with this solar project is around 2,500 acres as of the writing of this article. What I know for sure: I have years of professional research by a multitude of people to support we are maximizing very few of the cropland and urban acres to their fullest for intensive food production and to benefit the overall health of humans, plants, animals and all natural resources. That means there’s opportunity everywhere.

Therein lies the hope through cooperation. I love McCool because they fight for what they believe in. They fought to keep their school open and it’s going strong. McCool is a community rich with creativity and some really amazing people I admire. A community enriched with this much talent is lucky!

Our ancestors were changers. We would still be living in sod houses if they hadn’t been. Solar is here to stay and corn isn’t going away either. But, the civil discourse needed to make opportunities successful is a sorely untapped rural resource. Let’s change that! Whatever the outcome of the issue at hand, I know the sun will still shine brightly down on McCool. It’s also a reminder for all of us to work together to make all of rural resilient, growing and changing for the better for many more years to come under the sun we all share.