Seeds -- A pause with Emerson

Before speeding into 2023 carried away in a freight train fueled by mindless and fruitless tasks demanded by others, I sat at the base of my bookshelf and reached for something compelling to wrap my brain with the warmth of genuine inspiration far beyond the cold drudgery of the day to day. My hand fell upon just what I needed, “Meditations of Ralph Waldo Emerson, Into the Green Future,” compiled and edited by Chris Highland. I drew a bath and soaked in Emerson’s soothing words as hot water soaked my New Year’s aches.

It felt selfish to keep the words all to myself though, so I am sharing them here today with you. We need not be so hurried and confused. Whatever craziness is seemingly always passing through the insane portion of humanity, I suppose it must always pass through. Stepping far, far, out of the abnormal trying to pass as normal is the boundless trail I prefer to traverse. So, let’s begin upon that trail and train of thought with the following writing by Emerson entitled, “Lowly Listening.”

“A little consideration of what takes place around us every day would show us that a higher law than that of our will regulates events; that our painful labors are unnecessary and fruitless; that only in our easy, simple, spontaneous action are we strong, and by contenting ourselves with obedience we become divine. Belief and love – a believing love will relieve us of a vast load of care. O my brothers, God exists. There is a soul at the centre of nature and over the will of every man, so that none of us can wrong the universe. It has so infused its strong enchantment into nature that we prosper when we accept its advice, and when we struggle to wound its creatures, our hands are glued to our sides, or they beat our own breasts. The whole course of things goes to teach us faith. We need only obey. There is guidance for each of us, and by lowly listening we shall hear the right word . . . Place yourself in the middle of the stream of power and wisdom which animates all whom it floats, and you are without effort impelled to truth, to right and a perfect contentment.”

Awe. So beautiful. Now, moving on to the conundrum humans can sometimes find themselves grappling with when painfully striving to reach the divine when the divine is within and at our fingertips. Layers upon layers of schools of thought, institutions, guides, judges, and juries and then Emerson gives us his wonderful words about the subject in, “Higher Prayer.”

“Prayer looks abroad and asks for some foreign addition to come through some foreign virtue, and loses itself in endless mazes of natural and supernatural, and mediatorial and miraculous. Prayer that craves a particular commodity, anything less than all good, is vicious. Prayer is the contemplation of the facts of life from the highest point of view. It is the soliloquy of a beholding and jubilant soul. It is the spirit of God pronouncing his works good. But prayer as a means to effect a private end is meanness and theft. It supposes dualism and not unity in nature and consciousness. As soon as the man is at one with God, he will not beg. He will then see prayer in action. The prayer of the farmer kneeling in his field to weed it, the prayer of the rower kneeling with the stroke of his oar, are true prayers heard throughout nature, though for cheap ends. Everywhere I am hindered of meeting God in my brother; because he has shut his own temple doors and recites fables merely of his brother’s, or his brother’s brother’s God.”

May our days be ours. May our thoughts be absent of guilt. May our sense of self be confident, open, and optimistic. May Emerson cause us to pause and feel lighter in the burdens we need not bear and the greater contributions we all have to make.