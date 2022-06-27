Seeds -- A name synonymous with soil: Dr. Ray Ward

When Dr. Ray Ward travels to the Nebraska State Capitol, he is not scanning the horizon for the city skyline alone, instead he sees the remnants of the moraine glacier and the diversity of the soils all around. Ward’s name is synonymous with soil and is known across the state and worldwide because he has literally touched countless miles of it as the founder of Ward Laboratories with his wife Jolene.

“This is why it’s important to save the soil,” Ward said adamantly, motioning to a picture of he and Jolene with six of their seven great grandchildren. “The really important things farmers need to do are save the soil – slow soil erosion and use water as efficiently as possible. Those responsibilities are on each grower. We can’t just put out the rhetoric that we are leaving the land better than we found it. I want to see it! I don’t want to see silt in the road ditches. I want the flood water running fairly clear.”

Prior to college, Ward had grown up on a farm near Western, Neb., a farm that is still in the family and where he has hosted thousands of farmers, ranchers, and others, interested in improving their practices, “A soil book from 1932 states the average corn yield in Saline County in 1889 was 48 bushels per acre. The corn variety was Reid’s Yellow Dent. When I graduated high school in 1955, my dad had me cultivating corn four times. In 1955, we had been farming Saline County land since the 1870s. We pitched manure out of the barn and put it on the land closest to the barn. The average dryland yield in 1955 in Saline County was nine bushels per acre and in 1956 was eight bushels per acre.”

“Dad grew sweet clover and rotated alfalfa, so our yield was better than the county average, but it still wasn’t high enough to pay all the bills,” he went on. “So, we made it up by selling cream and eggs in town. That bought the groceries. In 1955, my first course in college was agronomy where I found out nitrogen would make corn grow better. Later, Dr. Dwayne Beck and I were the only two PhDs under the direction of Paul Carson at South Dakota State University (SDSU).”

Ward initially headed to work for the Soil Conservation Service (SCS), but plans changed, “I got a job with SCS and then had to take a physical. I found out I was color blind. They said, ‘We can’t hire you.’ That was the best thing the government ever did for me.”

After a host of frontline experiences, Ward wanted to keep up the pace he was building and had a deep desire to work for a commercial lab, “I was disgusted with labs recommending way too much fertilizer. Then ServiTech called and we moved to Dodge City in 1977. We started testing soil September 1. I was told I would get 60,000 samples a year. We got a few samples from coops, but not very many. Then I contacted Harold Henry from Farmland Industries, a large coop in Kansas City. Harold introduced me to agronomy fertilizer salesmen from across the state. I told them I would go out and put on meetings. That is when I traveled all over Kansas trying to educate people on soil sampling.”

The connections were building and Ward’s reputation for honesty and timeliness were gaining attention. Always gaining more experiences, Ward ventured on his own in February of 1983 with his wife Jolene, but while their dreams were growing rapidly, the agricultural economy was failing dramatically. The Farm Crisis hit and stalled the building progress. Still, the Wards didn’t quit. Instead of a new building, they started Ward Laboratories in a three-bay garage in November of 1983. Ward, Jolene, and one employee began the business by testing 2,200 soil samples themselves.

In 2021, Ward Labs tested 447,000 soil, feed, plant, water, and manure samples. Ward also spent 25 years teaching agronomy at the University of Nebraska – Kearney. Visibly emotional as he told this story, Ward talked about one of his former students he ran into coming out of a meeting at a no-till conference, “‘I was in your class,’ my former student said. ‘I went home and talked to dad about my professor teaching us about no-till farming.’ His dad asked him, ‘What does your professor know about it?’ But this student kept telling his dad what he was learning. Finally, he went home, and his dad told him, ‘We’re going to start no-tilling.’ That showed me if you educate people right, it will catch on.”

Ward shared this message in closing for the farmers and ranchers today and those to come, “The most important thing we can do is keep the soil for future generations. The neat thing is when I drive down the road there are people doing things differently. They are listening and trying things on their own.”

Motioning to the picture of his wife and grandchildren on his computer again, Ward said, “Farmers changing know this is what it’s all about.”