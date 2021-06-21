Seeds -- A message from Indian Country

“It would be nice to shift paradigms that get us thinking more about growing drought-tolerant foods,” she pointed out about some of her goals in her position. “Out here it’s mostly alfalfa, wheat, barley, oats and cotton. We do have some traditional beans that are a big staple and are drought tolerant. Overall, range animals are not living in the best conditions.”

Water is central to other challenges in her area, Gonzales said, “There are a lot of shortages and a lot of cutbacks on farmers and their water rights. This has had some impact on what types of crops they grow. Crops can die out after people use up their water allotments. It’s almost like they are wanting to push farmers out of here. Our Native farmers experience that because of the compacts made between the tribes and the states. It’s probably going to force them to think about what to produce with less water than they are being allotted right now.”

Gonzales is an activator with the people on her land with a gentle voice pushing her Native peers forward. This is her ultimate goal, offering solutions that can save the land she loves so the animals and people she loves can flourish, “It is rewarding being able to connect with people and let them know our resources are out here. Being able to see small changes is also great and I would love to see more.”

A call for greater action, she leaves us all with is this, “The mission I want to try and push out there is to hopefully grow our economies through food and agricultural production that is beneficial to our communities, our environment, and the land overall. It’s all encompassing, and we need to understand this. Agriculture should benefit ourselves, and create healthier environments for ourselves and our communities.”