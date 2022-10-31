SEEDS -- A lot of love and nip and tuck

Vergil and Jacquline Heyer of Cushing, Iowa said just one major disagreement defines their marriage that began close to Valentine’s Day on February 20, 1954.

“I say I love him more than he loves me, and he says he loves me more than I love him. This is what we argue over,” Jacquline said as she smiled at her husband of nearly 70 years who nodded in agreement.

Jacquline recalled even with all that love, how tough it got trying to keep the farm, “Our daughter said one day, ‘Mom, we know those two guys pretty good – nip and tuck.’ And we did. But here we are.”

Their first years of farming on their own, 1955-56, were drought years, Jacquline said, “The first year, the corn should have made 100 bushels and made 13 instead.”

“I went out and got extra work all the time,” Vergil relayed. “We got by with what we had. I drove truck, built fence, everything imaginable.”

“There was so little money and not many crops,” Jacquline reiterated. “We had a few hens and milk cows, so we had eggs and milk about every meal – boiled eggs, baked eggs, any kind of eggs. Once in a great while, we had chicken, but that meant you had fewer eggs.”

In 1957, it started to rain again. The Heyer clan continued to grow to six children, and the farm continued too. Then, in 1962, Vergil had a farm accident. Jacquline recalled like it was yesterday, “He was sharpening knives on the field chopper and accidentally put his hand in the knives. The doctor looked at him and said, ‘We’ll get out the kit. This time of year, we have a kit ready for this sort of thing.’ I’ll never forget. We went home that night, and he still went out and chopped a little feed for the milk cows.”

Their work took them to live in the Iowa communities of Cushing, Castana, Mapleton, Correctionville, Anthon, Battle Creek, Westfield, and Quimby. They also worked on Paiute Ranch, 120 miles from Winnemucca, Nev.; headed to Othello, Washington and then back to Imlay, Nev. All the while, Vergil’s mom was back running the farm. His father had passed away in 1975. Later, his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“The neighbors asked for a 10-year lease, and she signed it. We had thought we were going to farm there after coming back from Nevada,” Jacquline said.

What the Heyers didn’t realize is their mother had signed a binding lease, not a standard lease. She explained, “This meant the neighbors could farm the land for the next nine years. They weren’t renting the house and the land the house was on, so we could use that, but not farm the ground. If we were to sell the land, even the next owners would have to have the farmers who had mom sign the binding lease farm the farm.”

A second opinion from another attorney and a judge left them with no other decision but to abide by the lease and work hard to earn the money that would be needed to pay both a lien on the farm and to pay for the farm eventually. That was in the 1980s Farm Crisis when many other farmers and farm wives were looking for work. She said, “There’s living from paycheck to paycheck and living from no paycheck to no paycheck.”

“Wherever we went, we always found work,” Jacquline reiterated.

“But, we eventually got the farm,” Jacquline said with relief and a smile. “Because I worked at nursing homes for over 10 years, I saw houses and farms being taken by the nursing home for payment. We decided to turn the farm over to some of our family. We had sons who helped along the way and one of our sons later bought out their shares and he paid off the last amount we owed at Federal Land Bank, so we didn’t have that over our head any longer.”

Vergil and Jacquline are still on the farm. Adorned in a John Deere apron, she is ready for any visitors that come their way too. They still disagree on who loves the other the most and Jacquline said they both agree, “The main thing is we are so proud of all our grown children and their accomplishments. They are all kind, caring people. They would help anybody else, any time. That makes us most proud.”

“So yes, we lived a lot of places,” Jacquline said looking about the farm kitchen. “But now, we’re home.”