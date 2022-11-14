SEEDS -- A hummingbird sent from Mama

After her mama died in July of 2016, a hummingbird came to visit Liz Garcia, “The hummingbird flew to my face and hovered there. I knew that Mama was sending a message to me. I knew she was with me.”

Garcia started researching hummingbirds, “I didn’t have a hummingbird feeder. So, I started with a shot glass full of sugar water on my porch. I would sit there and they would eat out of it.”

Today, Garcia has an exquisite garden, perfectly suited for hummingbirds and all sorts of creatures in the backyard. At its peak, she has witnessed 50 hummingbirds at a time gathering there. “They’re fighters. They have to be. They are the smallest bird out there and they have to survive the trip from Mexico to Canada and back every year. Just think of all the obstacles it takes for them to survive.”

Garcia’s journey to a hummingbird garden in Utica and her stature as a Nebraskaland Magazine award-winning amateur photographer begins on the Indian Reservation near Riverton, Wyo. Her mom’s family are of the Shoshoni tribe. Just before her kindergarten year, their family moved to Cozad then Maxwell and Gothenburg, where she graduated from high school.

“I worked for a few years after graduating and a friend of mine came to me and said she was going to join the Navy and asked if I wanted to join too,” Garcia said about her service that led her to destinations around the world. “I was in the Navy from November of 1994 to July of 1997. I was sent in as a seaman and worked on the deck for eight months. Then the Senior Chief said, ‘You work harder than most of the men out here. Do you want a job in the office?’ I worked as the yeoman (secretary) and drew up all the maps from where our fuel lines or cargo carts would go across to meet the other ship stations.”

Garcia and her family moved to Utica in June of 2016, not long before her mother died. “Mom taught me to bake bread and cook. There were seven of us, so every week we would make 10 loaves of homemade bread and big pans of cinnamon rolls. We did a lot of baking, canning and making gravy. Mom would make gravy in all sorts of ways. To this day, I love gravy. We would use the drippings from the meat or just Crisco to get the gravy started, then add flour, put a can or two of cream and then milk or water to dilute it. We would even make tomato gravy and eat it over homemade bread or fried bread.”

While the bread was baking, there was always a garden to tend to. “My grandmother loved the flower, Four O’Clocks, and my great-grandma had huge honeysuckle trumpet vines. When I was little, I remember walking around the yard with her before she eventually was in a wheelchair and she would say, ‘Here, taste it. It tastes good.’ Now, in my garden, I have honeysuckle, and when I look at it, I think of her.”

Garcia credits her great-grandmother for helping to develop her love for birds. “She would make quilt patterns by tracing bird designs from coloring books. I was always fascinated by them. Then, when I was sitting with great-grandma one day when I was 15, she died right in front of me. She was sitting in the wheelchair, and I was sitting on the bed talking to her as we held hands.”

Not unlike the flight of the hummingbirds across the continent, Garcia’s life has its share of obstacles, but also joys too. That path led the resilient lady to the flower garden in her backyard, surrounded by the resilient birds, plants and beautiful family she loves so much. With camera in tow, you may also find her traveling across the countryside listening to My Bridge Radio seeking out owls, hummingbirds and other wildlife to photograph.God put birds and beauty in Garcia’s path, and she captures them like a professional with the patience of an explorer in pursuit. The hobby turned passion also helps mend her heart. “I poured myself into my photography when Mom passed. When I have an owl in front of me, it’s me and that owl. I am looking into the owl’s eyes. I am freed. It’s kind of like the feeling when horseback riding – the freedom of riding in the wind.

“Out in nature, with no other people around, it’s me and God and whatever is in front of me,” Garcia said, looking up at the wall where she hand-painted a tree to hang her family photos. A tree inspired by her mother’s two, decorative owls that also adorn the walls of her home. “I am thankful.”

You will be thankful that Liz came across your life’s path too. Follow her incredible photography and knowledge of nature at Liz Garcia Photography: www.facebook.com/LizlieGarciePhotography.