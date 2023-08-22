Help wanted. Two words that have become so common, you hardly notice them, until you walk into a store, a restaurant, the doctor’s office, or anywhere for that matter. Nebraska’s statewide unemployment rate sits at 1.9 percent. This is the second lowest unemployment rate in the country! Technically we are third as New Hampshire and South Dakota are tied at 1.8 percent — but you get the gist of it — we have more jobs than workers.

There has been quite a bit of speculative blame placed on why we have so few workers these days; early retirements and buyouts from over-reactive publicly traded companies during the early part of the pandemic; massive government payments to the public; Millennials living in their parent’s basements; etc. There may be a smidgen of truth among each of these, although in the case of the Millennial generation, it’s likely just your turn to get picked on. Early on, my generation, Generation X, were known as the “latch-key kids.” We were later called the “Slacker Generation,” likely due to our propensity in the 1990s to dress and look like lumberjacks, yet sit in coffee houses during our time off from school and work listening to the incomprehensible words of Pearl Jam during the grunge period, rather than work in the timber industry. We were probably quite confusing to the older generations, “They look like lumberjacks, but where are their axes? And why do they drink so much coffee? Do lumberjacks really drink lattes?”

However, for more than four decades, economists, sociologists and even a few astute politicians have been warning us of the coming “silver tsunami.” The Baby Boom generation dominated the workforce in terms of sheer numbers and they would one day retire, we were warned. It wasn’t until 2019 that Millennials surpassed Baby Boomers as our largest living generation. Even so, the Millennial generation at its largest is still well below the number of Baby Boomers at its peak population. The combination of mass retirements coupled with increased demand for health care and long term living services for Baby Boomers adds fuel to the fire. We are a long way from the end of this silver tsunami and we must begin to finally take steps to mitigate this as Baby Boomers exit from our workforce — something that we’ve been warned about for the past forty years and managed to do little to nothing about. We may even have to think outside the box.

This past session I introduced LB586, which is designed to increase clinical nursing sites throughout our state. Nurses, as part of their education, are required to complete clinical training, where one clinical nurse trains up to 8 students in real-world situations. This training is important but has become a bottleneck and resulted in hundreds of prospective and qualified nursing students being turned away because we did not have enough clinical sites or clinical nurses. LB586, which passed as part of a larger health care package, is intended to fix that and is one step in addressing some of our workforce issues in healthcare.

Senator Blood introduced and passed an interstate mobility compact for teachers, LB413, where teachers from other states could more easily come into Nebraska and teach. This is especially helpful to military families, who may be deployed to Nebraska at Offutt Air Force Base for a year or two and not have the time to otherwise jump through all the hoops presently required to become a Nebraska teacher — and we need more teachers!

Recently, the Nebraska Board of Education approved the Nebraska Teacher Apprenticeship Program that will allow aspiring teachers to work for their prospective employers while earning a teaching degree and/or teaching license at little or no cost. A great idea and one that did not require us to pass a law to make it happen — we need more of this!

These are all first steps we must take to remove barriers, update our laws, rules and regulations to make entry into our workforce less of a burden. We have to be proactive and look toward the future in order to secure our future workforce and in turn, our economic prosperity. Unlike the grunge period of the 1990s, this phenomenon is not going away and we do not have the luxury of kicking the can down the road for another forty years. I’m committed to identifying and removing unnecessary barriers to work and updating our laws so that everyone who wants to work isn’t being restricted by our government. I’m also open to any ideas or suggestions!

