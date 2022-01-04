Santa tales and a new year

I was surprised at the number of out-of-town people who stopped this year. I tried to make all feel welcome to York. The kids were, for the most part, very good. It amazed me how many forgot their lists when they got to me. I made a deal with many of them that if they remembered their lists at home, they could tell Mom and Dad and then THEY could use their special phone number to call me. It seemed to work. I had my share of screamers and those deathly afraid of me. I tried to give them the space — perhaps next year?

Then there were those many kids who wanted a live animal for Christmas. I could tell by the looks on their parents’ faces it was not in the cards. I tried to explain to them most animals do not like being in the sack and it’s a long cold trip from the North Pole. For those who insisted, I suggested a stuffed animal instead or better yet, wait until after Christmas and contact Adopt-A-Pet to get one of their own choice. Most grudgingly agreed and the parents sighed breaths of relief.