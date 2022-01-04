Santa tales and a new year

Well, the holidays are over, the house is a mess, but over all it was good.
We added a new member to the house: Winkie, the cat.
A few weeks ago, Bob was walking the dogs, and they heard a meow from the weeds. After doing some looking, they stumbled across a beautiful little kitten. She was scared, but so friendly. He contacted Adopt-A-Pet to capture her and after a few weeks, no one claimed her, so we thought we had to have her.
We were worried that Cletus, the big black nightmare of a cat, wouldn’t care for her. Boy, were we wrong! Cletus took to the new kitten like a dad. He sleeps with her, protects her and he is much more friendly to us too. The dogs chase her around until Cletus steps in to protect her. She is really sweet and playful. Cletus even stopped her from playing with the ornaments on the tree. I think it will all work out.
My Santa duties ended right before Christmas. I think I greeted over 400 at the library — that’s about twice as many as we had last year. The library staff was kind and accommodating to me. The United Way provided volunteers to help me out too. I want to thank the Chamber for decorating the library for me and providing the candy canes too. We are still debating what we’ll do next year. I know the library would like us indoors again (as would I), so we’ll see.
I was surprised at the number of out-of-town people who stopped this year. I tried to make all feel welcome to York. The kids were, for the most part, very good. It amazed me how many forgot their lists when they got to me. I made a deal with many of them that if they remembered their lists at home, they could tell Mom and Dad and then THEY could use their special phone number to call me. It seemed to work. I had my share of screamers and those deathly afraid of me. I tried to give them the space — perhaps next year?
Then there were those many kids who wanted a live animal for Christmas. I could tell by the looks on their parents’ faces it was not in the cards. I tried to explain to them most animals do not like being in the sack and it’s a long cold trip from the North Pole. For those who insisted, I suggested a stuffed animal instead or better yet, wait until after Christmas and contact Adopt-A-Pet to get one of their own choice. Most grudgingly agreed and the parents sighed breaths of relief.
Then there were those who had big ticket items on their list like computers, tractors and other huge items. A quick glance at Mom and Dad told me NO or OK. I then asked if they were good this year. I also told them I had a huge number of elves who were ready to retire from toy making. These elves were put in homes all over York, and it was their job to tell me all year long if they’ve been good or not. They were invisible, and between them and the Elf on the Shelf, I got constant reports on them. That made quite an influence on their decisions to tell me if they have been good or bad.
If they had other siblings with them, I could usually tell by their reaction if the kids have been good or bad. I even had my cell phone (given to me last year by Mrs. Claus) so I can get up-to-date information on the good and bad list at the North Pole. I had to use my phone few times this year. I’d ask what sort of things they would do to get on the good list. Then I would get a range of answers from making the bed to not teasing their sister to obeying mom and dad. Then a few seconds later they made it to the good list. I told them the elves would be watching them so close to Christmas and most agreed to behave. Next year I hope to have a computer program to access the list right in front of them.
It is fun to talk to the kids. This year I grew my own beard. When some asked if it was real, I told them it was and they could gently yank on it. I don’t think most of them heard the word “gently” because they really pulled on it. It was worth the pain when their eyes grew so big when they realized it was real.
Overall, it was a great experience being the official Santa for York. I had all these plans to branch out and do private parties, but not being able to drive because of my health changed those plans. One of my New Year’s resolutions is to renew my license, and do more under the business name of HO3 (get it), but we’ll see.