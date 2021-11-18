Santa, Grinch and holiday rewards

Santa has been busy connecting with the Chamber Team over these last few months. He has had a few health issues over this past year, but he is getting along better these days. Because we want Santa to focus on visiting with area children and not worry about navigating stairs, we have made a slight adjustment to where he will be receiving guests. The foyer to York’s Kilgore Memorial Library will be transformed into Santa’s parlor. This year, the United Way of York will be assisting Santa with children and families as they come to the library. The United Way supports many projects in York throughout the year and their board wanted to be part of celebration activities too. Volunteers will be happy to visit with families about how they serve the area. There will be small snacks (while supplies last) and if you are inclined, donations for United Way of York will be accepted. Santa’s Hours at the library this year will be Thursdays (December 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 5-7 p.m.) and Saturdays (December 4, 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).