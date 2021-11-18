Santa, Grinch and holiday rewards

Last week, Jerry and Melanie Wilkinson along the Stone Creek crew outdid themselves with fantastic food, tasty beverages and wonderful conversations when they hosted Vibe @ 5. The changes and upgrades that have been done were enjoyed by those in attendance. The businesses that host VIBE look forward to meeting new people as well as take the time to showcase new products and services. The Chamber works with host locations on VIBE promotion while managers and owners fashion how they want their event to go.
Nebraska Medical Mart is so excited to show off their new digs located at 315 South Lincoln Avenue on Thursday, December 2. Pat and his team called us asking if they could host VIBE @ 5 to celebrate their new location with the public. Well, of course, we are thrilled to help them get the word out to share their exciting news. The Chamber Ambassadors will help kick start the fun with an official ribbon cutting and then all are invited to come in and mingle with the great folks at Nebraska Medical Mart.
And ‘tis the season for celebration…York State Bank has planned to host VIBE @ 5 on Thursday, December 9 in conjunction with their holiday open house at the main bank location. Come and enjoy the sights, sounds and flavors of the season with the friendly team at York State Bank. There are a few new faces and some others you will recognize but they are in a new role. Take time to stop in at Nebraska Medical Mart on December 2 and York State Bank on December 9; you will be glad you did.
Santa has been busy connecting with the Chamber Team over these last few months. He has had a few health issues over this past year, but he is getting along better these days. Because we want Santa to focus on visiting with area children and not worry about navigating stairs, we have made a slight adjustment to where he will be receiving guests. The foyer to York’s Kilgore Memorial Library will be transformed into Santa’s parlor. This year, the United Way of York will be assisting Santa with children and families as they come to the library. The United Way supports many projects in York throughout the year and their board wanted to be part of celebration activities too. Volunteers will be happy to visit with families about how they serve the area. There will be small snacks (while supplies last) and if you are inclined, donations for United Way of York will be accepted. Santa’s Hours at the library this year will be Thursdays (December 2, 9, 16, and 23 from 5-7 p.m.) and Saturdays (December 4, 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
Santa hasn’t been the only Holiday Hero working with us this season. Dr. Suess told the United Way of York that the Grinch needs to get busy spreading cheer so his heart can grow again. Well, one cannot go against what Dr. Suess has to say, so we put together a plan so we all can play. Holiday shoppers on Thursday nights could end their evenings with great delight. Be on the lookout December 2, 9 and 16 for the Grinch and Cindy Loo Who as they look to be a blessing to you. Christmas is not for Grinch to steal; he will be ready to make shoppers squeal. Chamber Checks will be gifted in an effort to make everyone’s spirits lifted. Shop Downtown York on Thursdays this year, and you just may get some extra cheer!
Our team has been busy working with Chamber businesses to put together “Thank You” shopping bags for those who shop with us on Small Business Saturday, November 27. There will be over 500 bags distributed throughout area retailers and shoppers will receive one with a purchase of $20 or more. Small Business Saturday has been a great time for family and friends to casually shop together while here for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
The York Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Rewards program will begin Saturday, November 20 and run through Tuesday, December 14. Customers conducting business with Chamber members between these dates are eligible to participate. Full details can be found at https://yorkchamber.org/holiday-rewards/. Do business with our Chamber businesses to have a chance to win Chamber Checks all by “Keeping the Cheer Here” this season!
As I close this week, I want to take a few moments to share what I am thankful for. I cannot say enough how much I appreciate the great people I get to work with every day. Over this past year, some of the “players” have been altered but that doesn’t change my feelings a bit. As many know, Rhonda Veleba and Hannah Miller took new positions outside the Chamber this past year to make an impact in other areas throughout the community. I am thankful for the time we worked together and the efforts they made to leave us great road maps for all the projects they managed. Also, this past year, Kristie Richert began serving York as the Foundation director. I appreciate that she left us fantastic notes to follow. The fortunate thing is that Kristie only moved about 40 feet and is always so kind to answer a quick question if I cannot find something. I cannot forget to thank my officemates at the Visitor’s Bureau and YCDC. Bob Sautter, Deb Heskett, Lisa Hurley and Derek Dauel have never hesitated to lend a hand whenever asked. I appreciate them all so much.
Krista Knox, came to us of course while we were preparing for a project. As we moved through the year, she took on tasks willingly and asked a lot of questions. I am thankful for her smiles and laughter that is infectious throughout the office. Jill Swartzendruber came into a literal mess when she started with us the day after Yorkfest. Jill has not hesitated to jump right in to whatever project is before us. I am so thankful for the experience she brings with her that has allowed for us to expand our thinking beyond what we typically do. Emily Perry has embraced what I call the scary world of graphics with great energy. I am thankful for her creative eye and her ability to make things look beautiful.
Last but certainly not least, I am thankful for my family. My daughters, Erin and Amanda sending texts of love and support throughout the year are those quiet blessings that come just at the right time. My grandsons, Colin, Memphis and Cruz bring so much joy to our home with their laughter and silly smiles. And finally, my husband, Bonz (I can’t call him Ron…. that’s his dad). I am grateful for his constant support and willingness to help us where he can. I fall short expressing that gratitude at times, but make no mistake, I could not do what I do without him.
Happy Thanksgiving to you all and enjoy the blessings that have been given to you.