Rock Your Socks!

I am sure everyone has experienced events in their life that literally rock your world, leaving you asking questions, many of which have no answers. It may have been the death of a loved one or in my case the birth of a loved one. You see, it’s been twelve years since “Baby Maddie” was born, and ever since then I have been writing about her, especially in the month of March. No, that’s not the month she was born, but it is the month of World Down Syndrome Day, And, yes, Maddox, my granddaughter, now, no longer called Baby Maddie, was born with Down syndrome.

It came as a complete shock to her parents and to my wife Josie and me. The perfect little granddaughter was not perfect, or was she? For the last twelve years Maddox has taught me more than I was ever taught in school. In school, they seldom teach you about life's lessons, but spending just one day with Maddie and your well on your way to earning a doctorate degree in how to treat other people.

Do you wake up each day with a great attitude? Maddox does. Do you look forward to each day? Maddox does. Do you greet everyone you meet with a smile? Maddox does. Do you worry about the weather or things you have little control over? Or, do you dislike someone or hold grudges? Maddox does not. She lives every day happy. She sees the beauty and joy in things we overlook. She doesn’t judge people based on color or politics. In many ways, Maddox has the world figured out better than I ever will.

There is but a small difference between Maddox and us. She has an extra chromosome 21. You and I have 23 pairs of chromosomes, as does Maddox, but she has three chromosomes 21s. One in 700 babies born worldwide have Down. It affects all races, ethnicities and all countries. In the United States, over 400,000 people have Down Syndrome, and you probably know some of these people, and if you are like me, you no doubt have seen the joy they spread wherever they go and with whomever they meet.

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated every year on March 21, or more specifically 3/21, which acknowledges the three number 21 chromosomes. And, for me and thousands of others, that is the day we Rock our Socks, by wearing goofy or mismatched socks. Why socks? The image of our pairs of chromosomes, if we could see them, look like brightly colored socks, so to recognize and bring awareness to these very special people, on March 21 we wear crazy socks.

This sends a message to everyone that we care as much about these very special people as they do about us, and… it’s fun. When people notice my crazy socks, it gives me an opening to tell them about my Maddox and all her peers along with how much each of us can learn from them.

So, I am asking you to join us. On Monday, March 21, when you go to your sock drawer, remember and recognize those you know that have Down, or those you know who are caregivers or aides or teachers that give so much attention to Down children. And most importantly, take a picture of your crazy socks and post them on yours and my Facebook page for all to see. Every year I show these pictures to Maddox, who tells me she now has lots of new friends, and that she must be famous!

Some people call folks with Down syndrome disabled. I see Maddox nearly every single day, and have a front row seat in her classroom of life, and I can honestly tell you, between Maddox and me, I am the disabled one, with more faults than she will ever have. And in this world, so filled with hate right now, I ask you, who are the disabled ones? Maddox should be wearing socks for us, not the other way around.

So again, on Monday morning reach for your crazy socks and join in for a day of joy, brought to you by the people who have a natural talent and a special gift of spreading happiness every day. It’s easy, just Rock Your Socks!

Post your pictures on my Greg Awtry Facebook page and as always, share you comments there or at gregawtry@awtry.com