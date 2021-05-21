Roadkill can be right tasty … and mine is the voice of experience

First word of this dilemma came to me when the phone rang. It was Tiff sharing the bad news. It was soon clear the critter and the Celica had perished there together in the middle of the road.

Then Tiff asked a puzzling question.

“The deputy,” she said, “needs to know if you want a salvage permit?”

After pondering this a few seconds, I had to ask, “What in the H-E-Double-Toothpicks is a salvage permit?”

“Do you want the dang deer or not?” she asked, a hint of annoyance in her already stressed voice.

Knowing this deer had done us out of our college car (liability coverage only for a cheapskate like me), I figured, “What the hey? Might as well eat the damn thing. At least we’ll gain a measure of revenge that way.”

And thus did her big brother Aaron and I come to make a quick stop at the local farm supply store for a heavy duty tow strap and a plastic tarp — tools to deal with our double cadavers. Then we set off to the scene of the carnage.