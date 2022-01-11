Rethinking your New Year's Resolutions?

Hopefully your house is winding down and recovering from a wonderful holiday season. With 2021 in the rear-view mirror, here’s hoping 2022 makes up for some rough times.

Now…when making our New Year's resolution we need to be realistic. We will need to make the goals specific and measurable. Break our goals down into several smaller steps and celebrate even small victories by rewarding our self for every “positive” outcome. The top 5 resolutions are: Lose weight, Eat healthier or change diet, Get fitter and exercise more, Spend more time with family and friends, and Be more aware and take care of mental health.

Studies have shown the best way to keep a sharp mentality is to read. Additional studies prove listening to audiobooks to be as beneficial as reading printed books and e-books. Even in the busiest of places, if you have a good book, you can retreat into solitude. A book can be even more than a story at your fingertips. It can also be a respite, an escape, a sanctuary, a diversion and/or a travel companion. Read anything and read often!

Be sure to mark your calendar for these fun events: