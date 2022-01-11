Rethinking your New Year's Resolutions?

Hopefully your house is winding down and recovering from a wonderful holiday season. With 2021 in the rear-view mirror, here’s hoping 2022 makes up for some rough times.
Now…when making our New Year's resolution we need to be realistic. We will need to make the goals specific and measurable. Break our goals down into several smaller steps and celebrate even small victories by rewarding our self for every “positive” outcome. The top 5 resolutions are: Lose weight, Eat healthier or change diet, Get fitter and exercise more, Spend more time with family and friends, and Be more aware and take care of mental health.
Studies have shown the best way to keep a sharp mentality is to read. Additional studies prove listening to audiobooks to be as beneficial as reading printed books and e-books. Even in the busiest of places, if you have a good book, you can retreat into solitude. A book can be even more than a story at your fingertips. It can also be a respite, an escape, a sanctuary, a diversion and/or a travel companion. Read anything and read often!
Be sure to mark your calendar for these fun events:
• The fourth Wednesday in January offers a unique opportunity for book lovers on Library Shelfie Day. The Library Shelfie Day was created by the New York Public Library and has been observed since 2014 to celebrate all things bookish! Why National Library Shelfie Day? It’s time to declare your love for your Library in the most modern way; by clicking a selfie with your favorite shelf in the library and share on social media, in short, a Shelfie!
• If you enjoyed the “Christmas Craft Club” we have more fun for you. The “Altered Book Club” will be presented on January 24 at 5pm. It will meet the 4th Monday each month through December. Come see what you can do with books besides read them!
• Family Story Time with Mrs. B begins February 4 at 10:30 am. Join us on Fridays through April 29th. Storytime has lots of great stories for everyone to listen to and will keep your toddler, preschoolers, and little ones engaged.
• Introducing STEM Storytime with Mrs. B on the second Tuesday of the month starting February 8 at 10:30 am. This is recommended for ages 3 ½ to 5 years. This is the combination of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math that allows children to learn plus extend their knowledge and creative thinking skills.
• Looking for a unique event to attend? Tickets are available for our annual York Uncorked on February 12, 2022, from 5:30 to 8pm. Share the evening with your sweetheart...tasting fine wines and liquors plus delicious chocolates and other munchies! Advance tickets may be purchased for $25 at Grand Central, Kilgore Memorial Library and at the Chamber of Commerce office. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Just a reminder that the Kent Bedient Gallery and the Elmer Baker Display Case are available to organizations and non-profits at no charge. Want to highlight your special event or tell the community what you offer? Call 402-363-2620 to inquire about availability