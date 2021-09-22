Remembering Corporal Daegan Page

Corporal Page had a soft spot in his heart for animals of all kinds, but especially for his three dogs. He loved hockey – he played on the state champion club team Omaha Westside, and he was a diehard fan of the Chicago Blackhawks.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millard, and also of Boy Scout Troop 331, where he learned to love the outdoors. Hunting and being outside with his dad, especially on the water, were among his favorite ways to spend his time. He was also an avid skateboarder, amateur photographer, and sketch artist.

The family of Corporal Page has asked Americans to remember him for his “fun-loving spirit, tough outer shell, and giant heart.” We should also remember him as a son of Nebraska who dedicated his life to serving our country and who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend it.

Corporal Page returned to Omaha on September 10 – only one day shy of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. He was just three years old on September 11, 2001, and his death came at the end of a war that had lasted nearly his entire life.

It is important to remember that Corporal Page was not alone in making the ultimate sacrifice that day in Kabul – 12 other brave American men and women did, too.