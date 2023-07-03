Related to this story

Most Popular

Progress on Farm Bill package

Progress on Farm Bill package

This Monday, I had another opportunity to hear directly from Nebraska producers about this year’s Farm Bill. The Farm Bill is a pivotal packag…

Our American flag

Our American flag

As we gather to celebrate the birth of our great nation on this Fourth of July, it is an opportunity to reflect upon the values and ideals tha…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio