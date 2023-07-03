This past week, Seward County in cooperation with ALLO Communications received $9,274,648 in Nebraska Capital Projects Fund grants to build fiber optic connectivity at 518 locations - encompassing all residents/businesses north of Pleasant Dale and east of Seward County Road 224th.

Access to reliable, high quality broadband is critical to Nebraska. Better access to broadband services instills resilience in our economy during disruptive conditions, such as the recent pandemic, and is an inherent part of doing business in Nebraska and across the globe. Whether it is a person working from home, to a farmer linking up with his irrigation systems via his phone to interpret real-time information coming from multiple fields, to a rural public school live-streaming interactive learning opportunities for their students, broadband is a critical component to the future success of our state.

Broadband access also serves as a vital link for many small communities in greater Nebraska to the world economy by providing economic development opportunities that are not possible without these services. This past session, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill to create the Nebraska Broadband Office to facilitate the expansion of broadband and oversee its development. The Nebraska Broadband Office will be part of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Patrick Haggerty was appointed this week by Governor Jim Pillen to serve as the Director of the Nebraska Broadband Office.

Director Haggerty will oversee our state’s efforts to utilize the recently awarded $405 million in federal funds designated to increase broadband access in Nebraska. Governor Pillen and Director Haggerty, along with other state officials, will be hosting upcoming public meetings in Lincoln on July 11th and Omaha on July 12th to outline how these federal funds will be used over the next five years to put broadband into more Nebraska homes and businesses. To find out more about the upcoming meetings or to learn more about Nebraska broadband programs please visit www.broadband.nebraska.gov/Home.

I highly recommend that all Nebraskans visit the federal broadband map website at: https://broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home. This website is used to determine what areas currently have access to broadband and which locations are underserved. You can enter the address of your business or residence and determine if the map shows accurate information about broadband access at your location. If it does not, you have the ability to click on the “location challenge" button on the right hand side of the page to request that the Federal Communications Commission correct the error.

If your residence currently has access to broadband but you are unable to afford the service, please visit www.getinternet.gov to see if you qualify for the available device or service discounts.

Also this session, the Nebraska Legislature approved legislation brought forward by Senator Eliot Bostar to prevent telecommunications companies that operate in Nebraska from utilizing public funds if they are using Chinese equipment or services in their networks. Enhancing the security of our telecommunications infrastructure is of essential importance, especially as we work to quickly expand these services across our state.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. I do receive dozens of calls a day and hundreds of emails (sometimes a day!), so I am doing my best to respond. I prioritize responding to constituents, so please include your mailing address in your email or when leaving a message so I know you live in the district. My staff passes along messages, so if you'd like a call back, please let them know! My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes. While my office is on the 10th floor, which does require a staff member to access, please feel free to let us know if you’re in the Capitol and would like to stop by. My staff members - Matt and Katie - are always available to assist you with your needs.