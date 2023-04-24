Davis Behle said when your eyes are opened to regenerative agriculture, there’s opportunity everywhere you look, “It all takes education, because it’s against mainstream thinking. It takes people coming alongside you to show you why they are passionate about doing things a different way.”

The path to “regenerative agriculture” is one that can begin to be found in the six principles of soil health. On paper, it’s a list – minimizing or eliminating soil disturbance, increasing plant diversity, keeping living roots in the soil as much as possible and introducing livestock back to the land. In reality, these principles play out in a variety of contexts across the nation and the world.

Behle credits Del Ficke of Ficke Cattle Company and the co-founder of the Graze Master Group for being the first to introduce him to these concepts during a trip to his farm during college, “Del Ficke was the first person who told me about soil health. I drove out and met him and we dug up some soil and had a lot of good discussion around that. That’s when I really started to get a hold of that version of agriculture.”

The seeds of agriculture were also sown in Behle’s life early on growing up northwest of Kearney. Both his parents had grown up on farms and introduced Behle to 4-H and a love for the land early on, “We had a pasture up the road where we were able to have cattle. It started with bucket calves and then dairy heifers. Then we bought a pair of Angus heifers from my great uncle’s dispersion sale. That’s when we started a little Angus herd and began showing breeding beef and market steers. I loved getting to work with my dad and taking care of the cattle. It was a lot of fun.”

Behle continued gaining more ag experiences with his involvement in 4-H and working for local farmers that attended church with the family. After high school, he attended the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and pursued an Agribusiness degree and an entrepreneurship minor with the Engler program.

“My first job out of college was at Alturas Ranches in northeastern California,” he recalled.

California ranch life afforded Behle a host of firsthand experiences, everything from baling hay, to harvesting wild rice, moving cattle and planting cover crops. The couple was also able to travel around the state to see all types of farming and crops – pistachios, almonds, stone fruit, strawberries, tomatoes and more, “It was really eye-opening and neat to see all those different cropping systems.”

Behle and his wife always intended to return to Nebraska one day and were able to do so when a temporary position became available to work with the Rathje family at Windy Ridge Simmentals near Seward, Neb. This provided four or five months of flex time for Behle to explore his career options. Among the job interviews during this time included an opportunity with Green Cover Seed and today he is employed full time with the company, “I really enjoy getting to work with people all over the country and helping them achieve their goals. It’s really more about education than anything else.”

Behle and Lori recently relocated near Arlington, Neb. after they bought Lori’s grandpa’s farm. They are thrilled to have the honor of currently owning 10 acres and plan to purchase 150 more acres in the future. Planting their roots in the area and getting to know people is important to the couple, “Lori’s Grandpa Bob was also an entrepreneur who grew crops outside the norm, and I want to carry on that legacy as well.”

Davis sees an abundance of opportunities on the farm and wants to find some more direct to consumer or other niche ways of marketing what they grow. Ideas include everything from seed crops, food grade grains, market produce, cut flowers, eggs, and perhaps even an orchard, “Our goal is to grow the farm in a regenerative, diversified way.”

“I really enjoy helping efforts to grow the regenerative ag community. It feels like a win-win in most ways when you start looking at agriculture this way,” Behle said with confidence. “The economics over time of the regenerative path leads to a better future for the farmers, consumers, and the entire planet. I feel very passionate about regenerative agriculture, and I think there is a lot of curiosity out there. Sometimes in the Midwest people feel bad or hesitant about asking for help, myself included, but I want to continue to help people to find more opportunities where they can learn and ask questions.”