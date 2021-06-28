Reflections of Tom

On Sunday, Tom Cox had a send-off in style.
Tom passed away in the midst of the COVID pandemic, so he couldn’t have the service he deserved back then. He was cremated and this past weekend, he finally got the service he deserved.
I first met Tom 24 years ago when I moved to York. Both Tom and Susan were the nicest they could be welcoming me to the family. Then I got to meet the rest of their family – sons, Tommy and Chris, and their spouses.
Bob and I annually went out to Estes Park to stay with Tom and Susan in their beautiful mountain house for a week. There was always a lot of shopping, hiking and site-seeing while we were there and there were no better hosts than Tom and Susan. We timed our visit to their return to York. We would help the get the house ready for winter. This included putting all the patio furniture into storage, cleaning out the gutters and help packing up the house.
Part of the fun of going to Estes was going for our hikes or walks each day. The fresh air and the walks were refreshing. I recall one time the rest of the group was too tired to go for the walk, except Tom. I decided that I would go too.
Tom and I had not spent much time together so it was a bit awkward. In true Tom fashion, he started most of the conversation. We talked about how York was changing and how things were when he was involved. I was the director of the York Chamber at the time so we had lots to talk about. We started talking about Bob and I and how happy he and Susan were that Bob seemed happy. I knew it was something he was uncomfortable with but glad he brought it up.
We talked about his family and mine and he was quite shocked hearing about my mom’s antics. The one piece of advice he gave me was to never take Bob for granted and to make him as happy as I could. That’s something I forget about since I became ill and have a very quick temper. So my apologies to both Tom and Bob for not remembering that all the time.
As the time went by, Tom’s memory had gotten worse. I went through the same thing with my own dad, so I knew what things to expect. Tom and Susan chose to put their house in Estes on the market — something I knew was a very hard decision to do. They had spent the last 20 summers out there, but with Tom’s condition not getting much better, it was the right choice. They ended up selling the house and now had to get accustomed to spending all year in York.
Shortly afterwards, Tom was moved to the Coventry Home in Stromsburg. The staff fell in love with Tom during his visit there. Susan had to get special permission to visit him because of the pandemic. I know it was hard for her to not be there with him, but it was for the best. Tom finally died in Stromsburg. The whole family took it hard, but the decision was made to have him cremated and a Celebration Of Life would be held at a later date.
The day couldn’t have worked better. The family came in for the celebration and it was a perfect way to send him off. The great thing was that so many of Tom’s friends came to York for the celebration. Son, Chris Cox, and brother-in-law, Charlie, handled everything with laughs and memories while a slide show of Tom’s life flashed behind them. The highlight for me was having granddaughter Kaylor’s boyfriend, Alex, sing two songs. It was so sweet to watch Kaylor watching Alex sing. As we all had tears flowing, the love of those two was amazing. Someday I hope to attend their wedding.
So now, Tom can be laid to rest. I have to say Susan displayed incredible strength through all of this. It was nice to be surrounded by her friends and family during this weekend. As they all went their separate ways it really comes down to her friends and family in town to take care of her.
Good-bye Tom. You were a very special guy. It was evident to me from the amazing turn out Sunday!