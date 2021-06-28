Reflections of Tom

We talked about his family and mine and he was quite shocked hearing about my mom’s antics. The one piece of advice he gave me was to never take Bob for granted and to make him as happy as I could. That’s something I forget about since I became ill and have a very quick temper. So my apologies to both Tom and Bob for not remembering that all the time.

As the time went by, Tom’s memory had gotten worse. I went through the same thing with my own dad, so I knew what things to expect. Tom and Susan chose to put their house in Estes on the market — something I knew was a very hard decision to do. They had spent the last 20 summers out there, but with Tom’s condition not getting much better, it was the right choice. They ended up selling the house and now had to get accustomed to spending all year in York.

Shortly afterwards, Tom was moved to the Coventry Home in Stromsburg. The staff fell in love with Tom during his visit there. Susan had to get special permission to visit him because of the pandemic. I know it was hard for her to not be there with him, but it was for the best. Tom finally died in Stromsburg. The whole family took it hard, but the decision was made to have him cremated and a Celebration Of Life would be held at a later date.