Redistricting could affect District 24

On Wednesday, September 8, the Redistricting Committee of the Legislature released two different proposals for the new legislative maps. One proposal, which I will refer to as “Map A” is a non-starter for me. According to Map A, Legislative District 24, which comprises Seward, Polk and York counties, will be dissolved as it is currently situated and the district would be relocated to Sarpy County.

While I am always willing to consider what is best for the State of Nebraska, I believe moving LD 24 goes against the guidelines established under Legislative Resolution 134, which was adopted as the guidelines on how redistricting is to proceed. Under LR 134, district boundaries shall follow county lines whenever practicable. The district in which Seward County would be located clearly fails this test as it would contain Butler County, relatively half of Saunders County and Schuyler, which is in Colfax County. LR 134 also allows for the preservation of the cores of prior districts. By splitting up LD 24, as it is currently established, the proposed Map A clearly does not preserve the core of the district.