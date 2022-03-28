Recapping the Oscars

Well, even though I didn’t see any of the films up for Oscars, I still did a good job with my predictions.

As you’ll recall from last week’s column, I predicted several categories that I ended up getting right. I guessed right on Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Picture. I thought Spielberg would be Best Director, but I’m glad a woman won. I got Best Supporting Actress wrong, but I am glad a Latina got it. I’m so glad Coda won Best Picture. I can’t wait to see that one. There has never been a movie with almost a whole deaf cast that for won Best Picture. I’m glad it did.

Having three hosts was also a new thing. It was awkward at times, but I still felt they handled their duties well.

One thing we noticed was that Dame Judi Dench was missing a tooth last night. That caused a big ruckus and laughing fit last night at the party we attended. You know who we’re talking about!

The big thing last night was “the slap.” Comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada Pinket Smith’s hair which did not go over well with her husband, Oscar winner for Best Actor, Will Smith. He stormed the stage, slapped Chris Rock and told him to keep his comments about his wife to himself, but not exactly in those specific words! Those of us who saw it live were amazed. Was it real, was it staged? Turns out she has alopecia which makes her hair fall out, and Will’s reaction was real. In some ways I don’t blame Smith for his reaction, but it was a joke and violence isn’t the answer. Rock has every right to press charges (he declined) and while Smith was defending his wife, he shouldn’t react that way. It will be interesting to see what comes of it, but it’s a shame that the whole evening’s good points are overshadowed by this event.

I did think it was very nice that Lady Gaga (robbed of a nomination for Best Actress) announced the Best Picture with Liza Minnelli (who is very frail and now requires a wheel chair). It was good to see these two women making the announcement together. I don’t know how much longer she will be around. She looked so much like her mother (Judy Garland) before she passed away.

Speaking of passing away, Jamie Lee Curtis did a great homage to Betty White and encouraged people to adopt pets.

I’m glad they managed to keep the show under four hours long and I liked the casual seating this year. It seemed to cut down on some of the long walks up to the podiu m, but it looked suspicious that the winners all seemed to be in the casual chairs. A coincidence or planned that way? We’ll see if it returns next year.

Overall, it was a very good night but I’m afraid the “slap” will be the butt of many jokes for years to come. We’ll have to wait another year.

Next year I hope to actually see at least one of the films nominated.

They did make some historic choices last night. Will Smith is one of only a handful of African-American males to win Best Actor, Ariana DeBoses won for Best Supporting Actress won for a part that the first Latina Actress won almost 50 years ago (Rita Moreno) for the same role Moreno originally played, and Troy Kotsur is the only deaf male in Oscar history to win. Coda is the only movie with a full deaf cast to win Best Picture. Dune won all the technical awards but had no acting wins. It joins The Last Emperor in this category. The Best Years of Our Life won in the 1940s with a handicapped actor winning Supporting Actor and Marlee Matlin is the only deaf actress winning back in 1986 (she was in Coda).

It was nice that The Godfather was honored for its 50th anniversary last night. Francis Ford Coppala, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino were on hand to celebrate it. It’s hard to believe actor Marlon Brando wasn’t the original choice to be in it. Coppala insisted, and I’m glad he won over those who didn’t want him. Brando went on to won a second Best Actor Oscar for The Godfather (he had previously won back in the 1950’s for On the Waterfront).

Several actresses won for later playing TV roles. Donna Reed (The Bridge on the River Kwai) and Shirley Booth (Come back Little Sheba) come to mind. Several past Oscar winners were featured as guest villians on TV’s Batman. Anne Bancroft (The Razor’s Edge), Art Carney (Harry and Tonto), Cliff Robertson (Charley) all battled Batman. Back in the 1960s, it was THE thing to be on Batman.

There’s been only one tie in Oscar history that was for Best Actress Barbara Striesand and Kathryn Hepburn back in 1967. The youngest to win an Oscar was Tatum O’Neil for Paper Moon (shot partially In Nebraska), she was only 10 at the time and the oldest to win was Jessica Tandy for Driving Miss Daisy when she was in her late 80s.

Speaking of Oscars highlighting Nebraska, did you know we had several? Boys Town and Terms of Endearment were filmed here as well as Boys Don’t Cry and my own mom was in About Schmidt filmed in Omaha (she was later asked to leave for making a loud wisecrack about Jack Nicholson). She wasn’t the only member of the family in movies. My finger made an appearance in Terms of Endearment which was being partially filmed in Lincoln. That’s my brush with greatness except for actress Debra Winger giving me a baloney sandwich while on a break. That was so cool!