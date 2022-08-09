Put away the beach bag and pick up the backpack

August is Back to School Month. It has been celebrated since the 1960s. It should motivate you to start your back-to-school shopping and get everyone excited about the new school year.

What that means for students: Earlier bedtimes, more reading, less TV and preparing for scheduled days rather that laid back ones.

What that means for parents: Purchasing school supplies and apparel for the upcoming school year and preparing for scheduled days rather that laid back ones.

Schools in the US have changed a lot over the years. Paper was once only used for penmanship lessons when kids dipped their quills in ink bottles and practiced their cursive. Textbooks were equally scarce. Students had to bring books from home, often borrowing used textbooks from older kids. Members of a class never had matching copies.

Today, chalkboards have been updated to whiteboards and Smart Boards. Notebooks and textbooks have been replaced with laptops and iPads.

The main purpose of education is the integral development of a person. In addition, it is a source of its obvious benefits for a fuller and better life. Education can contribute to the betterment of society as a whole. It develops a society in which people are aware of their rights and duties.

How can your library contribute to education? Students use libraries to supplement and enhance their classroom experiences, to learn skills in locating sources of information, and to develop good reading and study habits. The resources and services offered at Kilgore Memorial Library create opportunities for learning, support literacy and education, and help shape the new ideas and perspectives that are central to a creative and innovative society.

The Kilgore staff extends a warm “welcome back” to students who will be returning to school fueled with summer rest and excitement to begin a new year! We are enthusiastic about the chance of yet again partnering with parents and guardians to make the most of your students’ individual talents. Check out http://libraries.ne.gov/york/ or follow us on Facebook for our new activities and events.

Make a note that National Book Lovers Day was August 9. People are advised to put away their smartphones and every possible technological distraction and pick up a book to read. This is an unofficial holiday observed to encourage bibliophiles to celebrate reading and literature.

We are excited for you to join us on August 18 at 3:30 p.m., for our Musical Garden Open House. The Musical Garden is filled with many different instruments set up on the new concrete area at our main entrance. Benches have been ordered to fill in this family friendly space. We hope this magical experience with music is something everyone can enjoy!