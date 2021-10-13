Protecting your financial privacy

You have probably heard of the partisan and reckless spending spree congressional Democrats are putting together, and that the final total of the plan will number in the trillions of dollars. But as much as the high price tag is concerning and will hurt Nebraska families, I also want to share with you some of the specifics of what’s actually in this measure.

Hidden deep in the plan is a provision that would give the IRS permission to spy on your bank account. The government already has the power to ask banks for information about transfers of more than $10,000 if they suspect ties to terrorism or money laundering. But President Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan would give the IRS broad authority to look at your personal finances for any reason at all.

Under the House of Representatives’ version of this plan, any payments made through third-party networks, such as PayPal or Venmo, would be reported to the IRS if they total more than $600. The Senate’s version of the plan is expected to contain a higher ceiling, but it would require banks and other financial institutions to report this information to the IRS as well.