Protecting life

The pro-life movement has remained steadfast in its efforts to protect the sanctity of life, and as a proud supporter I too remain dedicated to this mission. Throughout my time in Congress, I have continuously championed pro-life legislation to protect the rights of the unborn. I am firm in my commitment to ensuring respect for human life remains a cornerstone of public policy, especially now as the House is preparing to consider appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2022.
As a result of the passion and controversy associated with such an impactful topic, it is my hope we can find common ground in Congress to prevent federal funding of abortions. Taxpayers should not be asked to pay for a practice so many find objectionable. The Hyde Amendment, an annual amendment to appropriations bills prohibiting the use of federal funding to pay for abortion was first enacted in 1976.
However, because this amendment is attached to spending bills annually and is not a permanent prohibition, it must be renewed annually as part of the process of funding the federal government.
In order to install this protection permanently, I have cosponsored H.R. 18, The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, to permanently codify the Hyde Amendment.
I have also joined several of my colleagues in sending a letter to the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee, Representatives Rosa DeLauro and Kay Granger. In the letter, we asked them to include historical pro-life protections in the Fiscal Year 2022 appropriations bills, which will be considered by the House of Representatives in the coming weeks. My colleagues and I also wrote specifically to the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Related Agencies, or LHHS, requesting their appropriations bills include protection for the unborn. Since the LHHS bill contains most of the annual appropriations for health care, inclusion in this bill is particularly important.
The Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats have made it perfectly clear they support the utilization of federal funds for abortions and are working to remove these longstanding initiatives. We must protect the unborn and uphold the sanctity and integrity of innocent life. Rest assured, I will continue to sponsor legislation that supports the pro-life movement and work against taxpayer funding of abortion.