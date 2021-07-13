Protecting life

The pro-life movement has remained steadfast in its efforts to protect the sanctity of life, and as a proud supporter I too remain dedicated to this mission. Throughout my time in Congress, I have continuously championed pro-life legislation to protect the rights of the unborn. I am firm in my commitment to ensuring respect for human life remains a cornerstone of public policy, especially now as the House is preparing to consider appropriations bills for Fiscal Year 2022.

As a result of the passion and controversy associated with such an impactful topic, it is my hope we can find common ground in Congress to prevent federal funding of abortions. Taxpayers should not be asked to pay for a practice so many find objectionable. The Hyde Amendment, an annual amendment to appropriations bills prohibiting the use of federal funding to pay for abortion was first enacted in 1976.

However, because this amendment is attached to spending bills annually and is not a permanent prohibition, it must be renewed annually as part of the process of funding the federal government.

In order to install this protection permanently, I have cosponsored H.R. 18, The No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, to permanently codify the Hyde Amendment.