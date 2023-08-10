Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska’s ‘second house’

Nebraska’s ‘second house’

Voters in Nebraska are often referred to as “the second house.” This reference relates to the unique role Nebraska citizens play in our unicam…

Continuing our work for Nebraska

Continuing our work for Nebraska

This month, I am traveling across the state to visit with Nebraskans and update them on what I’ve been working on as a member of the U.S. Sena…