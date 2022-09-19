Proactive trade policy

This week I participated in a Ways and Means Committee hearing on the future of our trade relationship with Taiwan. The hearing explored opportunities provided by ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and Taiwan. In the midst of increased pressure from China through dialed-up military exercises and heavier tariffs, Taiwan is eager to strengthen ties with the U.S. and our democratic values. Done right, expanding our trade relationship could be a win for American businesses and consumers, and a win for democracy. Alternatively, the consequences of sitting on the sidelines while China shapes the global marketplace to its benefit are devastating.

President Biden and his administration seem to be content taking a reactive approach on trade strategies, relying on vague frameworks instead of doing the hard work of negotiating a traditional trade agreement. Still, I am looking for ways to fill the vacuum left by the administration by working to aggressively utilize the oversight responsibility Congress has over trade. We must spur momentum on a proactive trade agenda that protects American innovation, brings new markets for American goods, and alleviates some of the supply chain and workforce pressures our nation is facing.

With Taiwan being the 6th largest U.S. wheat export market and the 7th largest overseas market for U.S. agricultural products, there are promising opportunities in Taiwan. It was a privilege to join a delegation from Taiwan, including Ambassador Bi-khim Hsaio, this week at a signing ceremony for letters of intent to purchase an estimated total of $3.2 billion in U.S. soybeans, corn and wheat.

These letters of intent are strong steps in the right direction but there is still more we can do. Taiwan will look elsewhere if we do not step up to the plate.

As others around the world are looking for U.S. economic leadership in the face of regional bullies like China and Russia, I’m hopeful both the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and U.S.-Taiwan Trade Initiative talks lead to positive results that lead to increased opportunities for American products. We need the tools to get us across the finish line, namely Trade Promotion Authority.

Taiwan is seeking American economic diplomacy and American goods, and this – along with the hearing this week and Senate action on a bill to strengthen U.S. policy toward Taiwan – show Congress is paying attention. I’m hopeful that capitalizing on these opportunities and in the Indo-Pacific will demonstrate to the world the U.S. is the economic beacon, not China.

Growing our trade relationships while enforcing the commitments we’ve received from other countries is more important than ever before, especially considering the supply chain and workforce pressures we’re seeing around the world. As we look to the future, I will continue to push proactive policies to help our economy flourish.