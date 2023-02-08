Nebraskans, especially those living in Legislative District 24, have been waiting for more than two decades for the Highway 81 expressway from York to Columbus to be completed. Originally expected for completion in 2003, the Highway 81 expressway has languished for more than twenty years. Testimony from hearings during the 2022 Nebraska Legislature found that the Nebraska Department of Roads is not scheduled to begin this project until 2029, with an expected completion date of 2035-2036. LB454 from Senator DeKay of Niobrara and LB706 from Senator Moser of Columbus, both bills that I have cosponsored, urge the Nebraska Department of Roads (LB454) to prioritize this project and for the State of Nebraska to issue bonds (LB706) to fund its completion.

Highway 81 from York to Columbus links Interstate 80 to U.S. Highway 30 — which is the third longest highway in the United States. Nebraska, being located in the middle of the United States, serves as a critical crossroads for commerce. Linking our communities with a four-lane, divided highway is crucial to the safety of our citizens and our economy. This investment in our state is important, not only to Nebraska and our local communities, but to our nation as a whole. I look forward to working with my colleagues to move our state forward with this infrastructure project.

Last week I introduced LB 216, which enhances access to eyecare for Nebraskans, before the Health and Human Services Committee. LB216 addresses access to care for Nebraska residents suffering from glaucoma by allowing Doctors of Optometry (optometrists) to perform a treatment called Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (SLT). Presently, only ophthalmologists, who are mainly located in Lincoln and Omaha with a handful of clinical sites throughout the state, are allowed to perform the SLT treatment.

Our local optometrists have since 1998 diagnosed and treated patients with glaucoma. Allowing SLT to be performed by optometrists would allow these eye doctors to fully treat their patients for this disease locally, rather than making them travel to distant cities for treatment. LB216 will put Nebraska optometrists on a level playing field with their colleagues in ten other states: Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Wyoming and Virginia, who presently allow their citizens to access this treatment at a local level. I remain hopeful that the Health and Human Services Committee will favorably report LB216 from committee so that it may be considered by the full Nebraska Legislature.

Finally, I realize that an out of state group has been mailing residents of our district with a misrepresentation of what the debate surrounding term limits in Nebraska is regarding. LR22CA was introduced by Senator Dover or Norfolk. If passed, LR22CA would place a proposed amendment to the Nebraska Constitution on the 2024 ballot, to extend the term limit for State Senators from two to three consecutive terms. LR22CA does not legislate this change, rather it places this issue on the ballot for each Nebraska voter to decide.

I along with 39 of my colleagues cosponsored LR22CA to ensure that this question is answered by you, the voter, not members of the Nebraska Legislature.

As always, if we can be of assistance to you in any way, please do not hesitate to contact my office. My email address is jhughes@leg.ne.gov, and the office phone number is 402-471-2756. You can also follow me on Facebook at Senator Jana Hughes.