Prioritizing foreign policy

America is the shining city on a hill, and we need strong, democratic partners around the world to help defend Western ideals of liberty and human rights. Weakness in the face of provocations from foreign enemies who openly oppose these ideals, such as China and Russia, threatens the freedom, and in some cases the very survival, of friends and allies we have fought alongside to liberate. Clarity and consistency in securing our prerogatives and standing with those who aspire to freedom, democracy, and self-determination around the world is vital.

Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has repeatedly flip-flopped on its stance toward a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. They have also shown blatant disregard of Chinese efforts to isolate Taiwan and have blundered by openly considering a unilateral end-of-war declaration in Korea, which without a doubt would embolden the North Korean regime to further expand their nuclear weapons program.