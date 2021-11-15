Paying tribute to our veterans

Each year on November 11th, our nation comes together to celebrate the men and women who defend our freedoms. The 11th of November was originally known as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I which occurred at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. In 1954, Congress expanded this day to recognize not only those who fought during World War I, but to commemorate all United States veterans.
This year, I was fortunate to attend two Veterans Day celebrations in the Third District. I was privileged to partake in the dedication of the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial in Kearney, and I joined the Broken Bow community for their annual Veteran’s Memorial soup supper. Whenever I have an opportunity to visit with Nebraskans who have served our country so bravely and honorably, it is a true honor.
Nebraska is home to more than 150,000 veterans, and our state takes great pride in such service to our nation. It is a privilege to represent the men and women in uniform from the Third District and be able to ensure they have the tools they need to fulfill their missions, to ensure their families are supported here at home, and ensure they receive the care and services they deserve.
For instance, legislation I cosponsored to provide support for our wounded servicemembers was recently signed into law. The bill expands access to service dogs through the Department of Veterans Affairs in order to help veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress. I have also cosponsored the Global War on Terrorism Location Act. This legislation aims to create a National Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in Washington.
Veterans Day is an opportunity for us to recognize those who have served and continue to serve our country and our state with dignity and honor. America is great because of our armed forces who make it possible for us to enjoy the freedoms we exercise every single day. I encourage all Nebraskans to thank the veterans they meet, and let’s keep those currently defending our freedom overseas in our thoughts and prayers. God bless America and God bless our troops.