Paying tribute to our veterans

Each year on November 11th, our nation comes together to celebrate the men and women who defend our freedoms. The 11th of November was originally known as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I which occurred at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. In 1954, Congress expanded this day to recognize not only those who fought during World War I, but to commemorate all United States veterans.

This year, I was fortunate to attend two Veterans Day celebrations in the Third District. I was privileged to partake in the dedication of the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial in Kearney, and I joined the Broken Bow community for their annual Veteran’s Memorial soup supper. Whenever I have an opportunity to visit with Nebraskans who have served our country so bravely and honorably, it is a true honor.

Nebraska is home to more than 150,000 veterans, and our state takes great pride in such service to our nation. It is a privilege to represent the men and women in uniform from the Third District and be able to ensure they have the tools they need to fulfill their missions, to ensure their families are supported here at home, and ensure they receive the care and services they deserve.