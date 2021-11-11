Paws up to those who attended our special Christmas event Saturday at the shelter. You were rewarded with delicious homemade goodies and unique Christmas decorations and YAAP was rewarded with your attendance and support!

Thank you!

Paws Up also to Coldwell Banker who set up a donation event last month that had to be cancelled because of the weather. Though unfortunate, it didn’t stop all of you from bringing donations to their office and to YAAP.

Thank you!

Plus a Paws Up to all of you individuals and clubs who faithfully support us. We so appreciate your kindness and generosity.

Thank you!

And always, a continual Paws Up to York Wal-Mart and York Tractor Supply for donating pet supplies.

Thank you!

Sincerely,

York Adopt A Pet Management and volunteers and all the cats and kittens and dogs and puppies anxiously awaiting a forever home.

Judi Nordlund

YAAP