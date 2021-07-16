Paws for Pets - Pack equals family

Over the last year-and-a-half, while under quarantine and/or working from home, lots of folks chose to add a new family member; a new family member of the four-legged variety. You know, the furry kind who loves to play and snuggle. One who is a constant source of entertainment and greets one with a happy wag of the tail. The adoption of these “pandemic pups” was positive news amid the COVID-19 crisis. Animal shelters across the nation, York Adopt-A-Pet included, adopted out record numbers of dogs and puppies.
Fast forward … Now, Adopt-A-Pet Shelter Manager Kim Hart reports, things in her world have changed drastically. That’s because, as things have returned to “normal,” dogs are being surrendered by owners who find having a dog or puppy is just too much to fit into their now busier lives. And as if that isn’t enough, Hart says not only are dogs being surrendered … sadly, they are being dumped and left to fend for themselves.
“I just don’t think people think about how scary it can be for a dog to have a great home and then all of the sudden they are being left at a shelter or dumped by the side of the road,” Hart states.
She points out that many of the dogs who have been dumped turn up at Adopt-A-Pet as stray dogs who then aren’t claimed. Jewel is one of those dogs. She is a Black Lab mix who when found, still had milk from her last litter of puppies.
Hart says, “She is now spayed and ready to live the quiet life she deserves. Jewel is super sweet with people. Whoever gave this dog up lost a ‘Jewel’ of a dog.” Jewel is currently available for adoption.
Dogs like Jewel saw their former owners as their pack which in dog equals family. They put their trust and love into their family and the routine at their home. Then, all of a sudden they find themselves in a noisy shelter or along the side of a deserted road … Just imagine that, talk about tough.
We’ve always considered our dogs to be family … their unconditional love for us, our kids and grandkids has been well worth the time and effort it takes to potty-train and socialize them. We looked at Kiki, Otter, Motown, Bridger, Tug and now Angus as our children. Like kids, they all needed to understand the rules and learn their manners. And, like kids, it wasn’t always easy … but once they caught on they were part of our pack and stuck with us for life.
For suggestions and help with the transition to your change in routine, don’t be afraid to reach out to your vet, local rescue or shelter. There is also plenty of information on-line too. There are lots of things that can be done to ease the stress on both you and your dog.
Personally, I look at a puppy as a teenager who lacks social skills … they will get there. Just don’t give up … now that things are opening back up get thee to a dog park for socializing or sign up for a training class. Training will really help you (and your pup).
I’ll have to admit we are pandemic pet parents … Angus was adopted last August 31st. Like our other dogs everything hasn’t been perfect. That said, things have been all of the following; silly, interesting, challenging, joyful and filled with fun! We’ve had to deal with him quadrupling in size, teething, his night-barks (we’ve learned Great Pyrenees are nocturnal) and his quirky eating habits. But when you get down to it, he loves us and we love him. He is a keeper … we are his pack and he is family.