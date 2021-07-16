Paws for Pets - Pack equals family

Hart says, “She is now spayed and ready to live the quiet life she deserves. Jewel is super sweet with people. Whoever gave this dog up lost a ‘Jewel’ of a dog.” Jewel is currently available for adoption.

Dogs like Jewel saw their former owners as their pack which in dog equals family. They put their trust and love into their family and the routine at their home. Then, all of a sudden they find themselves in a noisy shelter or along the side of a deserted road … Just imagine that, talk about tough.

We’ve always considered our dogs to be family … their unconditional love for us, our kids and grandkids has been well worth the time and effort it takes to potty-train and socialize them. We looked at Kiki, Otter, Motown, Bridger, Tug and now Angus as our children. Like kids, they all needed to understand the rules and learn their manners. And, like kids, it wasn’t always easy … but once they caught on they were part of our pack and stuck with us for life.

For suggestions and help with the transition to your change in routine, don’t be afraid to reach out to your vet, local rescue or shelter. There is also plenty of information on-line too. There are lots of things that can be done to ease the stress on both you and your dog.