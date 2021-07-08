Paws For Pets -- One, two, three and four

Just like that a rescue’s life can go from zero to four in a matter of a knock on the front door.

A kind hearted employee of a local business took trash to their dumpster and heard the sound of meowing coming from under the dumpster. It was later at night and since it was obvious these little babies were hungry and needing immediate attention, someone remembered I was associated with York Adopt a Pet and they knew where I lived……….hence the knock on the front door.

They were pitiful little crying balls of fur. As I mixed some KMR and started the feeding assembly, things quickly settled down as they nestled in their soft baby blankets on a heating pad. The only down side was I knew this would need to be repeated in just a few short hours.

In the 33 days they have been with me, they have graduated from bottle feeding to dry kitten food. They have learned to use the litter box and they have grown into four of the cutest, healthiest and most vocal little kittens. I wish I could show you a video of them scampering around, chasing each other or a stray little ball or all in unison meowing that it is time to eat.