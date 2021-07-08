Paws For Pets -- One, two, three and four

Just like that a rescue’s life can go from zero to four in a matter of a knock on the front door.
A kind hearted employee of a local business took trash to their dumpster and heard the sound of meowing coming from under the dumpster. It was later at night and since it was obvious these little babies were hungry and needing immediate attention, someone remembered I was associated with York Adopt a Pet and they knew where I lived……….hence the knock on the front door.
They were pitiful little crying balls of fur. As I mixed some KMR and started the feeding assembly, things quickly settled down as they nestled in their soft baby blankets on a heating pad. The only down side was I knew this would need to be repeated in just a few short hours.
In the 33 days they have been with me, they have graduated from bottle feeding to dry kitten food. They have learned to use the litter box and they have grown into four of the cutest, healthiest and most vocal little kittens. I wish I could show you a video of them scampering around, chasing each other or a stray little ball or all in unison meowing that it is time to eat.
Their little eyes are still bright blue and should start changing in a day or so. Their tails stick straight up in the air and they are in constant movement. They are too little to realize just how lucky they were when April heard them meowing and cared enough to rescue them on that hot humid night in June.
Life is very hard for the hundreds of stray cats that are in and around the alleys, garages, ditches or under bushes in our city limits. I am just thankful that Judi and Gail Nordlund started the rescue process of dogs and cats years ago. York Adopt a Pet is a mainstay in our community, as well as in and around the state of Nebraska. Thank you to each and every one who supports our cause to rescue, care for and adopt those without voices. Our community benefits each and every day but most importantly the animals like Clover, Zinnia, Ritz and Roy are the ones whose lives have literally been saved by York Adopt a Pet.