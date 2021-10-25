Past Halloweens that included costumes, candy piles and fun

I really like Halloween. I think it started when I was young.
I always loved the classic monster movies. I try to imagine myself seeing the first glimpses of the Frankenstein monster on the big screen, or the first time I heard Bela Lugosi utter, “I am Dracula.” Those were frightening times, I’m sure.
Today we think nothing of those images, but they relied on suspense rather than blood and guts in color. That’s why I enjoy watching the classics in glorious black and white. There was something to the imagination that counted.
I always struggled with my costumes. I’d start months ahead dreaming I’d have the perfect costume. No matter how hard I worked on it, Mom would throw a coat over it, otherwise I’d catch my death of cold. I learned early on that in order to achieve my costume’s brilliance (sans the giant winter coat) I would have a ditching place to put my coat. I soon learned my neighbors also had moms like mine who must have gathered while we were in school, to plot the destruction of Halloween. We developed a “neighborhood ditching” place for our coats. It worked out fine until most of had a cold the next day. Our moms eventually found out about our coat stash and started following us around the neighborhood.
We had a neighbor who owned a local bottling company who would give out cans of soda instead of candy. You have to remember that soda wasn’t as available as it is today. Soda was rare and coveted! Some of us had a change of costumes so we could get 3-4 cans of soda. It was cool at the time until they wised up on us. Still, it was a real treat to score on orange, grape and root beer Vess soda pop in one night.
My sister has always been, and still is, a candy hoarder. As a kid she would lock herself in her room and put each candy in piles. One was the coveted pile. On that pile were the full-size candy bars, the Vess soda and popcorn balls. She protected them like a lioness protects her young. The second pile was the day-to-day candy. The third pile was the stuff that was the crappy kind like the Circus Peanuts, the weird stuff wrapped in black or orange wrappers and gum. She really didn’t care what happened to them. Each year my older brother and I would sneak into her room in search of the candy. It sometimes took us a night or two but eventually we found it. We would take from the good pile until she figured it out and tell on us. We never got in trouble because of the sugar thing. I think she did this with her own kids, but I’m not sure.
Mom always got good candy to give away. None of this no-name brand stuff -- she gave away name-brand candy. Well, what was left of it until we discovered it. I carry on that tradition. I usually get the good stuff and to give parents peace of mind, we usually put our name and address on the candy. We have several friends who have kids who Trick or Treat in the neighborhood and I make special treats for them. It’s fun to see their costumes and their faces when they get something special.
I remember years ago I was living in a condo and the next-door neighbors were awful. They teased my cat and ran around all hours of the night. I decided to move on November 1 and I knew what costumes they were wearing, so I made a great big bowl of chocolate pudding for them. Instead of candy, I flung a huge spoon-full of pudding in their pillowcase/bag. The looks on their faces were priceless as were the looks on Mom and Dad’s faces. They knew what animals their kids were and they really couldn’t be mad at me . . . besides, I moved the next day.
I admit I’ve calmed down from those days. I still get the good snacks and I might meet the kids outdoors in a costume. There might be the Bride of Frankenstein’s soundtrack playing in the bushes…but I have fun. My former neighbor goes all out for the holiday. She has dressed up in great costumes to scare the kids (and the neighbors) and she hides in her garage to scare everyone. Word gets out to be aware of the crazy, spooky lady who jumps out at them. I might have told a few kids.
Happy Halloween everyone. I hope you get lots of Vess soda and plenty of scares this weekend!