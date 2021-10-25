Past Halloweens that included costumes, candy piles and fun

My sister has always been, and still is, a candy hoarder. As a kid she would lock herself in her room and put each candy in piles. One was the coveted pile. On that pile were the full-size candy bars, the Vess soda and popcorn balls. She protected them like a lioness protects her young. The second pile was the day-to-day candy. The third pile was the stuff that was the crappy kind like the Circus Peanuts, the weird stuff wrapped in black or orange wrappers and gum. She really didn’t care what happened to them. Each year my older brother and I would sneak into her room in search of the candy. It sometimes took us a night or two but eventually we found it. We would take from the good pile until she figured it out and tell on us. We never got in trouble because of the sugar thing. I think she did this with her own kids, but I’m not sure.

Mom always got good candy to give away. None of this no-name brand stuff -- she gave away name-brand candy. Well, what was left of it until we discovered it. I carry on that tradition. I usually get the good stuff and to give parents peace of mind, we usually put our name and address on the candy. We have several friends who have kids who Trick or Treat in the neighborhood and I make special treats for them. It’s fun to see their costumes and their faces when they get something special.