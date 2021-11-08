Packing the court

This fall, the United States Supreme Court has been receiving quite a bit of attention. With ongoing litigation ranging from the Texas law limiting when abortions may be performed, to vaccine mandates, to second amendment rights, a spotlight is currently focused on the court. With so many high-profile cases and the public discussion around them, this recent attention has launched another critical debate into the limelight - court packing.

Since the 2016 election, Congressional Democrats have been fixated on their plan of packing the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court consists of nine justices, just as it has since 1869. While the number of Senators and Representatives has grown since then, to reflect our growing population, there has been no need to grow the court since its primary job is to interpret the law; something having more justices would only complicate.

Despite the problems adding more justices to the court would bring, Democrats have pushed to raise the number as high as thirteen, solely because they don’t like the current composition of the court, just as President Roosevelt sought to pack the court in the 1930s for political reasons. Empowering President Biden to appoint four new justices to the Supreme Court would put our government in the same category of dictators like Hugo Chavez in Venezuela, destroying the integrity of our court system in one fell swoop.