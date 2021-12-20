Our gift to you

 Skip to main content
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in the York area, we are excited to announce that during the week of December 19th – December 26th, all members of our community will have unlimited and free access to our website at yorknewstimes.com. This program is presented in partnership with Cornerstone Bank and it is one way we are giving back to the community during this holiday season.

Since our inception, the York News-Times has partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver the best in advertising, news and prep sports coverage and sponsorships throughout our community. For 149 years we’ve been that voice for this community and now, thanks to Cornerstone Bank, you can enjoy unlimited access to our content for free.

“Giving back to the community is a commitment Cornerstone Bank firmly believes in and has set as one of our core values. Cornerstone feels a sense of responsibility to give back to the community,” said Mandy Hengelfelt, Vice President/Marketing & Business Development.

We have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at yorknewstimes.com. When you log on, you can expect robust local content, photo galleries, videos and much, much more. We strive to cover the things that matter to you.

Our hope is that you take this week to enjoy all that York News-Times has to offer. Thank you to Cornerstone Bank for their partnership in making this possible. We would both like to wish you a happy holiday season, and a wonderful and joyous end to 2021.

