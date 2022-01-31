One week into tax season, the IRS is already failing taxpayers

While there are certainly hardworking people at the agency, the bureaucrats running the IRS are ill-equipped to carry out the most basic functions of the agency and should not be given more control over Americans’ finances. In fact, as of December, the IRS was still processing some 6.7 million individual returns from the previous year. This is an unacceptable backlog that must be addressed.

The IRS’s failures have been well-documented for many years and – in addition to supporting lower taxes for Nebraskans – I have worked to reform the agency and bring some commonsense to the filing process. I supported the Taxpayer First Act, a bill spearheaded by the House Ways and Means Committee and signed by President Trump in July 2019. This law, which takes effect this tax season, gives more taxpayers access to electronic W-2s. The IRS encourages electronic filing to help prevent potential delays, and the Taxpayer First Act helps ensure tax filers have more convenient options to access the documentation they need.