One more holiday to go

It’s all over – the music, the lights and all that food. I must say, being sick all weekend is not the best way to celebrate the holiday! It hit me like a ton of bricks on Saturday. I missed a great get together with Susan, her son Tommy, his son and wife, Braydon and Katie, and of course Bob. I watched “A Christmas Story” about a dozen times and “The Wizard of Oz” while wallowing in the recliner on Christmas Day. The day after I felt better and now Bob has it. We ended up missing a gathering at my sister’s house too.

I did manage a Santa visit to the Crawfords. Their three kids were there with the youngest still believing in Santa. The middle child, Charley, may have this thing figured out, and the oldest, Jackson, was there for fun. Either way I had fun with them. Kirby’s younger sister Kasey and her daughter were coming from Hastings later that day, but not before I told all the kids about Aunt Kasey’s antics when she was a young girl.

I was working at the Children’s Zoo at the time and they had me play Santa that night. Earlier, Kasey’s parents told me what a treat she had been. One of the things they told me was Kasey had cut all the hair off a very expensive doll. You should have seen her face when I confronted her with her haircutting experiment. Priceless! Later on, Bob and Sue Ann were strolling around the zoo with Kirby and Kasey. I (as Santa) spotted them and yelled out, “KASEY ROMOHR, COME HERE!” to which she replied (given she was five at the time), “What the hell does he want now???!!!” Overall, it was fun having some fun with Kasey, and today Kirby’s kids had not heard the haircutting antics of their aunt until I shared it with them. They were surprised (or were they?). Either way it’s a good family story.

That was one of the few Santa gigs I had this year. I managed to do a few things at the library this year, including a very successful Reindeer Bootcamp, which I hope they do next year. I also was in the Yorkshire Playhouse production of “T’was the Night before Christmas . . . The Musical Version.” That was a lot of fun, and even though I didn’t have any scripted lines, I still managed to add a few of my own. It had been several years since being on their stage. It was fun.

By the time you read this, the beard will be long gone. It was starting to itch like crazy and made me feel older than I am. It’s nice to know I can grow one in a short period of time for next year. It will be strange to get in the habit of shaving again but that’s OK. I can start again in September and have it full grown by mid-December.

It will be nice to “de-holiday” the house. And once the weather cooperates, we can inventory all the items in our shack that we didn’t get to this year. We’ve got totes that weren’t even touched this year. It will be nice to know what we have and can get to next year.

Well, the New Year is just around the corner and I hope it is a great one for all of you. We will chat again next year!