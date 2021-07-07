One hundred years of Communism in China

As America emerges from the Fourth of July weekend, there’s another important reminder this month of why we should cherish our freedom and liberty. July marks the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). CCP officials have already been holding celebrations to paint a positive image of their work on the world stage. While the CCP pushes propaganda on the anniversary of its founding, it’s important that Americans understand how the communist regime operates.

To this end, I signed a proclamation designating July as “Victims of Communism Remembrance Month.” Over the years, communism has led to the deaths of nearly 100 million people worldwide. The proclamation ceremony included Nebraskans who came from families and countries ruled by communist regimes. At the event, former State Senator Lydia Brasch shared her family’s story of fleeing the communist regime in Ukraine. Before they fled, her family would pray in the closet with a secret Bible and a candle. She shared how her uncle was shot and killed by the regime after they found a short wave radio in his home in Kiev. They had no freedom of speech or freedom of religion.