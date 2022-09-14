Offering advice to new royalty on Yorkfest matters

Congratulations to our new Yorkfest royalty for 2023 -- Queen Susan Cox and King Steve Moseley -- who were crowned last Friday to kick off the weekend of the annual fall celebration. Both were crowned by last year’s King and Queen, Lonnie Berger and Marilyn Jackman, following a luncheon at York Country Club.

I am very aware that Susan, who for those of you who don’t know, is my sister, is not used to this kind of attention, and is definitely not used to having a crown on her head. Being a past king, I had to give her just a bit of a bad time with what all is entailed with being nominated for a Yorkfest Queen. “A nomination is just a part of it,” I told her. “There will be the swimsuit portion, talent performance and a public question and answer on world events.” The expression on her face was priceless . . . as were some of her choices of not so queenly words! Actually, I jest, as a court jester would, and did not get anything remotely related to unqueenly words. I got more of a jaw drop and an eye roll that literally went all around the sides of her head. I did take a crown over a day or two early in case she wanted to practice wearing it at home. That was greeted with the pursed lips AND the eye roll!

Seriously, congratulations to both Susan and Steve. They will be great ambassadors for York for the next year to come. Well-deserved! Thanks to Cheryl Thomas-Miller for nominating her.

Thanks to Cornerstone Bank for sponsoring the lunches of the past Yorkfest Kings and Queens, and thank you to the Chamber staff, volunteers and all the Yorkfest committees for making this happen, despite the damp and cool conditions. There was an outstanding turnout for the wide variety of family-friendly events, and a fun weekend for all. It’s a huge amount of work . . . hats off!

Sip & Stroll is next up on the social calendar for downtown York on Thursday evening, September 29. Downtown businesses will be open with various beverage choices for adults and non-adults. Many will feature some very special snacks and appetizers, while displaying their new fall arrivals. Tickets are available at the York Chamber office located at 603 North Lincoln Avenue or may be purchased online at yorkchamber.org at $15 person or $20 the day of the event. You must be 21 years of age to participate. No children allowed.

In conjunction with this, there will be a Parents Night Out at the York Community Center, the same evening, for children ages three years through fifth grade. Cost will be $10 per person. Food, fun, games and more is guaranteed! Pre-registration is required by September 26. Register at cityofyork.net or in person at the community center.

Mustang Round-Up 2022 is this weekend, September 16-18 at McCool Junction. Friday features: wine tasting, depot fried chicken, high school football and live band at Smitty’s. Saturday has the parade, Church Ladies Lunch, Husker tailgate, bounce houses, dunk booth, FFA petting barn, golf around town, cornhole tournament, fire department water playtime, Booster Club dodgeball tournament, fire department rib feed, glow ladder tournament, kids’ movie. Sunday’s schedule includes the pancake feed, duck races, golf cart poker run, Pee Wee football, fish fry and flag retirement.

A full weekend for everyone!

I also want to offer my congratulations to my youngest nephew, Chris Cox, who will be honored at tonight’s York High Football game as he will be inducted into the Duke Football Hall of Fame as a wide receiver and defensive back. He was an All-District and All-State wide receiver in his senior year of 1985 at YHS, playing on a 9-2 York team that was one of the best of all time. Congratulations “Sally” . . . very proud of you!

For your calendars:

September 16 . . . 1st Annual York General Auxiliary All-Woman’s Golf Tournament~York Country Club

September 16-18 . . . Annual Mustang Round-Up Days~McCool Junction

September 17 . . . York High School Class of 1971 Class Reunion

September 22 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library

September 23-24 . . . Midwest Comic & Sports Expo~Holthus Convention Center (E-mail: info@holthusconventioncenter.com)

September 29 . . . Sip & Stroll~Downtown York

September 29 . . . York Farmer’s Market~Kilgore Memorial Library

October 8 . . . BOO on the Farm . . . Wessels Living History Farm

October 16 . . . Annual October Czechfest~Holthus Convention Center

October 16-19 . . . Annual Crossroads Girls Volleyball Tournament~York City Auditorium

October 21-23 . . . York University Homecoming & Fall Panther Days~York University Campus

October 26 . . . Downtown Trick or Treat 3:00-5:00 pm

October 28 . . . Trunk or Treat on Main Street~Main Street in Henderson

October 29 . . . Adult BOO on the Farm~Wessels Living History Farm

October 30 . . . Haunt at the Holthus~Holthus Convention Center 3:00-6:00 pm (Admission is $1 or a donation of a non-perishable food item. E-mail: info@holthusconvention.com)