Next DTR application phase to be competitive

I am in awe at how the historic features and beauty of the downtown buildings has been brought back to life over the past five years. The investment from the business owners along with the help of Downtown Revitalization Grant (DTR) funds from the state have been the difference maker for sure. Since 2016, there have been 21 downtown properties that have gone through some sort of transformation. From smaller changes like awnings and windows to complete removal of facades in order to restore the original beauty, there has definitively been an impact made.

We are getting very close to winding up this phase of funding. In meeting with representatives from Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD), now is the time to move ahead with the application process for additional funding. I have met a few times with Tom Bliss, executive director of SENDD, and he continues to be impressed with York property owners and their commitment to complete their projects in a timely manner. When we met last week, Tom indicated this next application phase is shaping up to be very competitive. There are indications there are other communities that are submitting applications to help fund their revitalization efforts.