Next DTR application phase to be competitive

I am in awe at how the historic features and beauty of the downtown buildings has been brought back to life over the past five years. The investment from the business owners along with the help of Downtown Revitalization Grant (DTR) funds from the state have been the difference maker for sure. Since 2016, there have been 21 downtown properties that have gone through some sort of transformation. From smaller changes like awnings and windows to complete removal of facades in order to restore the original beauty, there has definitively been an impact made.
We are getting very close to winding up this phase of funding. In meeting with representatives from Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD), now is the time to move ahead with the application process for additional funding. I have met a few times with Tom Bliss, executive director of SENDD, and he continues to be impressed with York property owners and their commitment to complete their projects in a timely manner. When we met last week, Tom indicated this next application phase is shaping up to be very competitive. There are indications there are other communities that are submitting applications to help fund their revitalization efforts.
In looking around the downtown region, I see there are still properties that could benefit from funding assistance for rehab projects. Tom has encouraged me to seek out “pre-applications” from interested property owners. He has indicated the more we are able to reinforce the city’s application to the state, the better we will score during the review process. So, with that, I would ask property owners on Downtown York who are interested in making façade improvements, to reach out to me for a pre-application.
This week, Hannah finalized the Yorkfest Booklet with York News-Times. The four-day celebration of York is looking a bit more normal this year. Our team was so thankful for all the businesses and organizations who were comfortable hosting events for the community last year. Yorkfest was truly a bright spot during a difficult year.
As we gear up for Yorkfest 2021, Building Community Connections, I wanted to make sure to highlight several activities taking place. The Lego-themed celebration will be fun for everyone. Being the mom of two daughters, Lego was never really a thing for us. However, for our three grandsons, it has been a pretty big deal over the years. Their excitement has opened my eyes to how much Lego is not just a child’s activity. We have been watching the Lego Masters this year and last. The creativity and mechanics that goes into the builds is simply amazing. I say this particularly to highlight that this year’s theme and activities are fashioned for residents of all ages!
This year, we are excited to bring a special feature to the weekend’s festivities. The “Brick Building” contest will be a chance for all those that want create something from Lego and have their masterpiece on display for the community to enjoy. The contest will be done in age categories. Participants will be able to submit as many creations as they would like ($5 entry fee per build). This activity could make for some fun family time! Once we have an idea on how many submissions there will be, we will finalize the locations where the creations will be on display.
This year’s Community Celebration will kick off on Thursday, September 9. There will be a salad luncheon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to begin the day. Later, downtown York will see the return of bounce houses for the children.The Elks Lodge will have their grills fired up for those that are looking for a delicious burger for a nice price. The child ID program will once again be available for families and the Farmers Market will remain at the library. The 1-mile fun run take place on Thursday and the evening will finish up with a magic show at the library. York College will be relaunching their speaker series by hosting an evening event at the Clayton Museum.
Friday, the Prayer Breakfast will take place at York’s Holthus Convention Center. Ron Brown will once again bring a message of encouragement to the York community. Those wanting to attend ($15/per person) or sponsor a table ($250/per table of eight) can do so at: https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/. The Flights of Honor Display will open at York’s City Auditorium for residents and guest to see. Viewing can be done during the regular open hours at the auditorium. The Royalty Committee will host their luncheon at York Country Club where they crown their Yorkfest King and Queen. Anyone that would like to attend the luncheon is encouraged to contact our office to secure a seat. The cost for the meal is $15. Friday afternoon schedule your late day snack to come to the Boy Scouts Funnel Cake Truck.
Saturday, September 11, will be big day for Yorkfest. The Fireman’s Pancake feed returns, the car show will take place and the Flights of Honor Display will continue to be available for viewing. Sixth Street will be packed with vendors for the street fair and the Grand Parade will be the highlight of the celebration. Throughout the morning, there will be goodies offered to those in the downtown area and the popular bloody mary bar returns in addition to a couple of sloppy joe feeds. The afternoon doesn’t slow down. The family mini-golf-o-rama is set and the skate contest never disappoints. The poker run is back and the bike at night will also take place. Close out your day at Wessels with music and dance to the sounds from the Westwind Band.
Sunday, we finish up the weekend with the Knights of Columbus Breakfast, co-ed sand volleyball tournament and the final day to view the Flights of Honor Display. Organizers for the annual Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament have set Sunday, September 12 to fill up the course and raise funds for York Public Schools Booster Club.
There is something for everyone during Yorkfest, September 9–12 and I encourage you to register for the various activities at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/.