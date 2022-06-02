New projects, new team members and exciting events on the horizon

We are thrilled to announce that Ashley Wellman recently joined our team here at the Chamber. She has been here for a little over a week now and has jumped right in! Before we knew it, Ashley was updating the voicemail on her extension and was opening files on the server to begin reviewing the various programs the Chamber is involved with throughout the year. Ashley has been building web forms on the back end of the website that we hope to make live for the Yorkfest event soon. Ashley came to us from Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School where she taught Kindergarten the past eight years. Her excitement and energy is felt by all of us.

If you have been to our website recently, you will notice that is has changed. Since November of last year, we have been working with York News-Times and their affiliate, Amplified, through the design and build phase of this large project. A few weeks ago, our team went through training and have been working our way through the materials, making ourselves more comfortable with the site.

We have an intern, Bailey Tjaden, assisting us with the extensive buildout of the business directory. This feature is not live yet as we are working to make sure we have a large percentage of our membership uploaded prior to “flipping that switch.” I am thankful for Bailey’s hard work on the project!

As I have been noting in Chamber Chat and any chance that is given to me, Frenzy fundraising efforts are well underway! Last week, the Frenzy Committee assisted our team with distributing the donation boxes around town. While you are doing business in the area, you can make donations at these area locations: Captain Red Beards, Ginny's Hallmark, Western Edge, York Senior Center, Walgreens, Grand Central, Ace Hardware, Orscheln Farm & Home, Pump & Pantry North, Runza North, Jensen Lumber, Sapp Bros, Arby’s, McDonalds, Petro, Good To Go Travel Center, Runza South, Pump & Pantry South, Dollar Fresh, and Wendy's. In addition to the change boxes, local retail locations are assisting with the “round up at the register” campaign. As of this writing, Dollar Fresh and York Ace Hardware will round up and Grand Central Foods will have the coupons customers can use to make their donation. All donations to this project are appreciated, no matter what amount. If you would like to support the display, please contact the Chamber Office (madonnam@yorkchamber.org) and we will be happy to work with you on that.

The third Saturday of July is Sidewalk Sales in Downtown York. The Chamber and its downtown retail partners promote this day for shoppers to find bargains as they stroll the sidewalks of Downtown! We will have three busy days for families in mid-July.

On July 15 all the fun gets started with a Beach Party at the Family Aquatic Center then a cornhole tournament at York’s City Auditorium. We will end the day with a drive-in movie at York’s Holthus Convention Center. The movie will be “Up.” Cost for the movie will be $10 per car. Make sure you stop at Sun Theatre in Downtown York to load up on popcorn before you come.

Saturday, July 16 we kick off the day with the annual Sidewalk Sales and ESI Camp Sales. This year, there will be a craft fair at the city auditorium and the Adult Involvement Fair will take pace as well. A kid favorite, Transportation Exploration, will be at the convention center and there will be tethered hot air balloon rides (as weather allows) taking place.

York County Health Coalition will be sponsoring a fundraising event with the Midwest BBQ Association on Saturday, July 16. They are putting the call out for local barbecue enthusiasts to match their talents with those from around the region. There is a small registration fee noted on their website. Please use this link to sign up your team soon -- https://www.mwbabbq.org/events.

The afternoon fun continues with the Oceans of Possibilities at York’s Kilgore Memorial Library and the city-wide water fight which will take place by the library this year. This busy day will close with a Dive In Movie (“Luca”) at the Family Aquatic Center.

Sunday, July 17, York Parks and Recreation will be hosting Family Fun Day at the Aquatic Center and the Culpepper Merriweather Circus will raise the big top at York County Fairgrounds. The day will wind down with kite flying back at the Aquatic Center. I am thankful for the collaboration between the Chamber, local retailers, City of York departments and the York County Health Coalition to make this a fantastic weekend for everyone!

You probably think I am crazy to be talking Yorkfest already, but before we know it, the calendar will read September. This year’s theme is “There Is No Place Like Home.” Jill has been busy connecting with businesses and organizations that typically host events and we have also heard from a few new groups that are looking forward to being part of the community celebration. The Yorkfest Royalty Committee members are looking for your nominations for the 2022 Yorkfest King and Queen. You are asked to nominate deserving candidates for both the King and Queen for the annual York County celebration which takes place from Thursday, September 8 through Sunday, September 11 of this year. The nomination form can be found at https://yorkchamber.org/yorkfest/. Please submit your nominations by June 15.

We are quickly coming to our publication deadlines. If you are looking to host an event for the weekend and want to have it included in the official Yorkfest booklet, please contact us prior to June 15.