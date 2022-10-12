New economic developments in Nebraska

Nebraskans are hard-working, resilient, and innovative. One of the many reasons I love traveling the state is that I get to see that spirit on full display in communities across Nebraska.

Just this past week, I had the opportunity to visit with many entrepreneurial Nebraskans and see how their efforts are creating exciting new economic opportunities.

In North Platte, for example, I attended the groundbreaking ceremony for Sustainable Beef – a new project to create a regional processing plant owned by producers themselves. As evidenced by the name, the company will also leverage the best stewards of our environment – family farmers and ranchers – to promote environmentally and economically sustainable practices.

Seeing as Nebraska is the beef state, it follows that it would be our state’s ranchers and entrepreneurs who would create such an exciting opportunity for the sector. When operational, it’s estimated Sustainable Beef will support nearly 900 direct jobs and generate roughly $1.1 billion in annual economic impact.

Later in the week, I had the opportunity to visit one of BD’s manufacturing facilities in Holdrege. BD is a medical technology company and at their Holdrege plant they make special types of syringes. BD is just one of many manufacturers who are investing in small town Nebraska.

Red Cloud – another community we visited – is utilizing an entirely different approach to their local economy. Red Cloud is the home of the Willa Cather Center, which attracts visitors from around the country.

Walking down Main Street with local officials, I got to see all the great work the community has recently done to revitalize their downtown area, promote local small businesses, and attract new investments. Red Cloud recently began construction on a new boutique hotel.

Innovation and new economic activity can take many forms. While in the state last week, I also had the chance to highlight how traditional infrastructure – that’s roads, bridges, airports and drinking water systems – is vital to communities and their future.

In York, for example, the community has begun work on projects to improve pedestrian safety, including the construction of overpass over Highway 81, street curbs, and new school crossing lights. These investments will help to ensure children can walk safely to and from school. I enjoyed meeting with local leaders to discuss the project and the tangible benefits the bipartisan infrastructure law, which I voted for, is bringing to Nebraska.

At another event in Kearney, I joined airport officials and local leaders in a ribbon cutting celebrating the arrival of a new flight service. Communities like Kearney rely on their local airport to promote economic activity and provide the region with reliable access to the transportation network.

In every corner of Nebraska, you can find entrepreneurial individuals working hard to make their community a better place. I look forward to continuing to collaborate on these important developments and pursuing policies that will drive Nebraska’s economy for years to come.