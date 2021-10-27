Nebraska's nation-leading pandemic response

Nebraska has come through the pandemic stronger than any other state. We have the third-lowest mortality rate from COVID-19 among states. We have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 2.0%, which is tied for the lowest rate any state has ever achieved! Our state’s GDP grew 11.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was the biggest increase in America by far. We were the sixth-best state for getting kids back in the classroom, which has given our children a number of learning and social advantages.

While there’s lots of credit to go around, one of the secrets to our success has been the State’s Center of Operational Excellence (COE). The COE, which is a division of the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services (DAS), spearheads our continuous improvement initiatives. COE training prepared State teammates to adapt quickly to the pandemic. This enabled the State of Nebraska to secure critical resources like Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and testing reagents at a time when many other states had severe shortages. State teammates trained in process improvement adjusted operations on the fly to meet unexpected challenges. This made our state government more agile and responsive than many of our peers. All of this great work has helped keep people healthy, while also allowing people to live a more normal life.