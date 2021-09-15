Nebraska's ag tech leadership

Technologies like these are one of the reasons Nebraska has been able to manage our water resources well. Nebraska is located atop one of the largest aquifers in the world. Because of this, Nebraska has more groundwater than any other state in the United States. Making use of innovative technologies has helped Nebraska maintain water levels within one foot of 1950s levels, while other states have drastically drawn down their water resources.

In addition to private industry, our state’s research institutions are doing tremendous work in ag tech and related fields. Nebraska ranks #7 nationally in academic bioscience R&D expenditures per capita. In 2020, for the fourth straight year, the University of Nebraska system was among the top 100 academic institutions in the world for earning United States patents. A team of researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL)—made up of animal scientists, computer engineers, and electrical engineers—won an ag tech patent for its video monitoring system that helps pork producers to evaluate the health of individual pigs. The system tracks the animals’ eating, drinking, and mobility habits and reports abnormal behavior that may indicate a health problem. By detecting illness early, the technology allows producers to identify and care for an unhealthy pig even before symptoms of an illness become evident to the naked eye.