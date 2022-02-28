Nebraska Trivia

I’ve talked about trivia in several areas. There’s TV, movies, popular music to name a few. I haven’t talked about Nebraska history yet.

I worked for Nebraska Tourism for many years. In that time, I came across many interesting bits of trivia. Now it’s time to share some of them with you.

I grew up in Omaha so naturally I have several things to say about Omaha. For example, Peony Park amusement park was just a few blocks from where I grew up. One thing about the park is that some pretty big names performed at the park. Among them were Benny Goodman, Doris Day, Glenn Miller and his Orchestra and yes, Frank Sinatra. Amazing, considering we are right in the middle of the country. Peony Park also boasted the largest hand-made swimming pool in the country at the time.

Omaha has the largest independent furniture store in the country, one that was started by a woman who could barely speak English and eventually sold it on a handshake. The Nebraska Furniture Mart is still doing great all thanks to Mrs. B, also known as Rose Blumpkin.

Omaha is the home to the B’nai Brith Youth Organization…a young man’s Jewish Organization (also known by their initials AZA) which now has chapters all over the world. The reason I know this is because I was a member of AZA # 1 in high school. My sister was a founding member of her B’Nai Brith Girls Organization, MZ Yoshana. My dad was a member of AZA 100 when he was in high school.

The Rueben sandwich was developed in the Blackstone Hotel in the 1920s. The world’s first TV dinner was invented here at Swanson’s in the 1950s.

Some notable people have Omaha roots. Oscar winner Marlon Brando grew up in Omaha, as did Fred Astaire. Johnny Carson worked in TV (with my dad) in the early part of TV. We had a past-president of the United States born in Omaha, Gerald Ford, and one of the richest men in the world currently lives in Omaha, Warren Buffet.

The only Oscar on display is at Boys Town. Oscar winner Spencer Tracey donated his second Oscar to Father Flannigan as he portrayed him in “Boys Town.”

Lincoln has some interesting things. For example, Lincoln was not the original selection of our capitol. The original spot was Central High School in Omaha. There was a big argument in the Legislature on where to put the capitol. It all came down to the Platte River. Foes of Abraham Lincoln wanted it located north of the Platte River. The other side got their way locating the capitol on the south side of the Platte and then naming it Lincoln.

Speaking of the capitol, the current building is considered one of the architectural wonders of the world. They built today’s building around the old capitol, when they ran out of money, they stopped construction until the next year. It took 10 years to build but it was completely paid for when it opened. There are lots of great stories regarding the capitol building. It's as wide as it is tall. The Sower acts as a lightning rod for the city, and when it is hit by lightning, the current is carried through the building into the ground. There are tunnels under the capitol connecting the downtown, and the mosaic floors on the main floor were put together like giant jigsaw puzzles. If you were to look at the mosaic pieces underneath, you would find a number scrolled on it. One of the murals in the great hall is made of broken glass from old soda bottles. And the Legislature itself is unique, being the only one-house legislature in the country since the 1930’s (The Unicameral). Other states have visited our Unicameral trying to decide if their state should go to a one-house system.

The world’s largest swing porch is located in a city park in the town of Hebron, straight south of York.

Some notable foods and drinks were started in Nebraska. The afore-mentioned Rueben Sandwich is from Omaha, and the Tin-Roof Sundae was developed in Potter. The Runza sandwich is from Lincoln and the most famous of them all, Kool-Aid was developed in Hastings. I worked for a while at the Hastings Museum and started, along with a few friends, Kool-Aid Days. I’ve seen the original paperwork giving credit to Hastings. Did you know it was originally packaged in bottles called Fruit Smack? Because of shipping costs and breakage, Edwin Perkins came up with a way to take out all the water and leave you with a powdered drink mix we all know today. The original factory where it was made in downtown Hastings is now a converted museum.

Actress, an Oscar winner, Sandy Dennis (“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe?”) grew up In Hastings. And so did Neal Hefte. He’s the writer of TV’s “Batman” theme song. The state’s only Big Foot Museum is also in Hastings.

Chimney Rock, located near Bayar, is the single most documented monument in pioneer diaries, and there are more missile silos located in Kimball than any other place in the country. You can also see a de-commissioned one in their local park. One has been converted into a very unique bed and breakfast.

The worlds-largest hamburger is from Harrison (and yes, I almost finished one), as is the largest buffalo kill-site in in western Nebraska.

You can still see wagon ruts from the original Oregon Trail in near Ogallala and Fairbury in Nebraska.

The first Homestead granted by the U.S. government is in Beatrice and more fruitcakes are produced in Beatrice than any other city of the country.

That’s just a few trivia points in Nebraska. I’ve got more too. Almost everything I’ve mentioned has a place to see it in Nebraska. More to come.